Mikel Arteta hits the tone while Sean Dyche meddles in acting | Soccer news

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says his team must improve their quality and that the players are far from where the Spaniard wants them to be.

Mikel Arteta and Sean Dyche had complaints after their teams played a goalless draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal head coach Arteta has tied five of his seven Premier League games since arriving at the club.

The Spaniard was not happy with the playing conditions after the game, insisting that the long grass and a dry field had played a crucial role in preventing his team from playing in the normal way.

In his post-game press conference, Arteta said: "The conditions were difficult: the grass was so long and they did not put water on it, and that is not very useful for playing football."

"Yesterday I did not regulate the field in the training camp because I expected it, but that does not make it easier to play."

"They (Burnley) do what they do really well, and you are allowed to do it, so we have to react to that. At some moments it was not the grass, but its quality and what they do really well, and we could not do it the right way ".

Leaving aside, Arteta explained that Arsenal is "far away,quot; from where he would like them to be, since his team has not won in the Premier League since New Year's Day.

"The way the boys defended the box was really good. I think we have improved a lot in the way we have granted opportunities, but from any established piece, you can recognize why they are bigger than us and it is a great strength of them ( Burnley), "he said Sky sports.

Arsenal did not register a target shot until minute 37 against Burnley

"We gave away many careless passes today and we got into trouble in a very unnecessary way, but we generated chances that you expect to put the game to bed."

"But we didn't do it and we have to improve in terms of quality. We are very far in terms of what I want in terms of maintaining the attacks and being more unpredictable in our game, but that is a process."

"In the next two weeks, we have longer periods to train and I will use them. We need some players to come back from the injury and do our best to improve the team."

Dyche with tight lips on theatrical performance

During the game, Dyche cheered up on the sideline when Arsenal players reacted to fouls, and Burnley's manager spoke openly about the performance in the Premier League.

However, when questioned by Sky Sports & # 39; Patrick Davison on his thoughts of Sunday's game, remained ironically with tight lips.

When asked if he was frustrated with the fall of Arsenal players, he replied sarcastically: "No, not at all, I think the game is in a fantastic state … It's lovely to see when people fall, I love it. It's my favorite part of the game

"Nobody wants to address it apart from me, it seems as absolutely happy with the state of the game as everyone should be."

Jay Rodríguez was denied for less than the goal line width in the last 12 minutes

Dyche was most sincere in praise for his team, which now has three undefeated games in the Premier League in a tough race against Leicester, Manchester United and Arsenal.

He said: "I am really satisfied with the boys of today, we deserved a point. Much of what we wanted them to deliver today, they did. There were some very good individual performances and we have to move on.

"We have a good score of points and we have to continue building, particularly in performances like that. We have to make sure that it becomes something more normal for us."

"There were no big declarations (against Arsenal), but it is another solid sample of us who continuously seek to improve and there are three very good performances against the first class opposition."