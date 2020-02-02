Meghan Markle will star in the reality television series about second weddings

Although Meghan Markle recently got a role in a reality television series, she still hasn't reached the top of the stack exactly. Page Six recently reported that the formr suits The actress won a reality show role from Canada about second weddings.

The Post was the first to report that the 38-year-old actress would make several appearances in the series, I do redo, along with her wedding stylist, Jessica Mulroney. Jessica is the star of the new reality series that will air on Netflix.

A source who spoke with the publication claims that Meghan's appearances would be spontaneous, and it is not entirely clear if she will be paid. The New York Post states that a salary sanctioned by the union for a role on Canadian television is around $ 588 per day.

That is probably not enough for Meghan and Prince Harry to function again after they abandoned their high positions in the royal family. Markle fans know that she was once married and divorced, but then they married Prince Harry again in May 2018.

Markle's wedding cost about $ 42 million, including his Givenchy designer dress. Regarding the next television series, The New York Post states that Jessica has made several appearances in Good morning america where she has explained how to dress on a tight budget.

Meghan's employment situation in recent weeks has been a bit more sophisticated. Last week, reports indicated that Meghan had just started looking for a Hollywood agent. There is no doubt that you can get one, considering its star power and its lucrative potential at the box office.

To have more context about Mulroney and his relationship with Meghan Markle, it turns out that Jessica is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. She and Markle met when she was an actress in Toronto, filming the popular series, Suits.

I do redo It is not over yet and a date has not been revealed. However, it is known to be aired on Netflix and will also be presented at Bell Media in Canada.



