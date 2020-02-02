Match Report – Toronto 10 – 28 Castleford

%MINIFYHTML843f4fb71ec96c40f359e3bec52e6ccb11% %MINIFYHTML843f4fb71ec96c40f359e3bec52e6ccb12%





Castleford defeated Sonny Bill Williams and Toronto in their first Super League game

There wouldn't be a fairytale start for Sonny Bill Williams and Toronto Wolfpack to come alive in the Super League, as they were defeated 28-10 by Castleford Tigers in Headingley.

The Wolfpack made the perfect start in Sunday's first double header game at Leeds when Liam Kay finished an early attack to overtake him with an unconverted attempt with just three minutes.

But Castleford recovered, with attempts by Greg Eden, Grant Millington, Adam Milner and Michael Shenton that helped them take a 22-4 lead at halftime.

The converted attempt of Peter Mata & # 39; utia five minutes into the second half consolidated Castleford's position and, although Toronto showed some signs of promise after this, it was Daryl Powell's men who celebrated when the siren sounded full time.

The Canadian team was in the dreamland after only their second possession of the game, with Kay the man to enter his name in the history books as the first scorer of the club in the Super League in the third minute.

The direction of the experienced loose forward Jon Wilkin, and the combination of Joe Mellor and Josh McCrone, caused the ball to be resolved by Hakim Miloudi, with the French center brushing a kick that Ireland's international end, Kay, pursued to knock down.

However, Castleford was relentless when he perceived an opportunity, as evidenced in the eighth minute when a promising Toronto attack stopped when Miloudi looked for a pass and Eden picked up before running over 90 meters to aim behind the poles so Danny Richardson converted.

Liam Kay and his teammates celebrate Toronto's first attempt in the Super League

Toronto could not capitalize after an intelligent kick by the McCrone scrum and a good persecution of him and Miloudi forced an abandonment, while the former was guilty of spilling possession a few meters from the Tigers line.

At the other end, Castleford managed to get going and took an advantage that they would not give up in the 18th minute when the offseason recruit Richardson sent support Millington through the defense to score an attempt not converted from close range.

Williams appeared in the fray in the 27th minute to applaud and cheer the crowd at Headingley, but his first run of the game led to a blow in which he was involved in a two-man inning.

Then, four minutes later, Castleford was further advanced when Milner, who had only returned to the field after passing a head injury assessment, did well to control a Richardson grubber near the line and dive into the ball to A converted attempt.

Greg Eden rolled the ball for Castleford with his intent

Jake Trueman, the rival of the Animated Tigers, also showed more signs of his talent and a strong Wolfpack defense was needed to keep him within the target in 35 minutes.

However, the ball quickly moved to the left to Captain Shenton after the restart and properly applied the final, only for Richardson to see his conversion attempt hit the post.

However, former St Helens player Richardson threw a penalty in the halftime blow to extend his team's lead to 22-4 at halftime, with Mata & # 39; utia cutting through the Toronto defense in the 45 minute for a score converted into just moments. after Blake Wallace held Cheyse Blair.

However, Toronto was not yet over and Miloudi gave them a glimmer of hope for the hour mark when he intercepted a pass in his own half and stepped on the accelerator to run from more than 60 meters, followed by Wallace placing the extras.

Adam Sidlow was denied an attempt five minutes later when it was considered that Castleford's defenders had retained him after a good job by Ricky Leutele and Mellor, while Richardson pressed a 76-minute drop goal when the Tigers tried to close the match.

In the end, it made little difference, as Castleford had done enough to successfully start the 2020 campaign. However, Toronto head coach Brian McDermott and his team now know what to expect, as they try to settle in the Super League