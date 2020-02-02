Match report – Leeds 4 – 30 Hull

















2:39



See the highlights while two attempts by Ratu Naulago helped Hull FC start the 2020 Super League season with a winning start

See the highlights while two attempts by Ratu Naulago helped Hull FC start the 2020 Super League season with a winning start

Ratu Naulago's double helped Hull FC make a statement in their first game of the 2020 Super League season when they beat Leeds Rhinos 30-4 in Headingley on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML670163327a05beffec6e7c06366c23ec11% %MINIFYHTML670163327a05beffec6e7c06366c23ec12%

A first quarter of an hour of close fighting saw visitors with a slim lead thanks to a penalty by Marc Sneyd, but blacks and whites took control shortly after and led 16-0 at halftime thanks to Carlos Tuimavave's attempts, Naulago and Josh Bowden.

Two more penalties from Sneyd shortly after the restart when the rain began to fall, the scoreboard scored for Hull and the Fiji flyer, Naulago, the second set them on track to place a score early before Friday's derby clash with Hull Kingston Rovers

Hull's success was based on the foundations established by his pack that has been reinforced in the offseason as part of the recruitment of head coach Lee Radford, allowing his dangerous back to flourish in difficult conditions.

"It's the kind of team I was looking to recruit," Radford said. "I guess now it's about continuing to improve and stay healthy."

"Headingley has been a difficult place for a long period of time, so getting our last two results here is a pleasure. Getting that result leads to a derby is even more enjoyable, so we have a good week ahead of us. We now . "

However, it was the rhinos who had the best game in the initial exchanges, however, they could not take full advantage of that early dominance and were left behind when it was about a quarter of an hour away when the Sneyd half overcame a penalty. .

Carlos Tuimavave scored Hull FC's first attempt against Leeds

Then, a devastating counterattack four minutes later led Hull to take the first attempt. The hosts were threatening near the line, but when Naulago received the ball, he shot off and went through the defense before passing for Tuimavave to finish.

Winger Naulago then moved from supplier to scorer in the 32nd minute, this time when Jake Connor sent him breaking in to score, although Sneyd saw that his conversion attempt was shaking the poles.

Bowden's attempt, after Hull had worked a good attack after a penalty, and the resulting successful conversion of Sneyd led the lead to 16 points at halftime, with the latter kicking two more penalties when the game resumed.

Another visitor lightning attack led Naulago to add his second unconverted attempt of the game in 57 minutes, although Leeds finally reached the scoreboard six minutes later.

Ash Handley is approached by Carlos Tuimavave and Manu Ma & # 39; u

Rhyse Martin's one-to-one ball strip launched an opposite movement that led Ash Handley to overcome an unconverted score. However, he was denied a second when Naulago demonstrated his defensive ability by addressing Handley just before he could aim the ball.

On the other end, Manu Ma & # 39; u was denied a debut attempt for Hull when Leeds rushed to stop him for a short time, but Jamie Shaul put the victory seal in the final stages with a converted attempt.

"I think the game was lost in the way we allowed our attempts during the first half," said Rhinos head coach Richard Agar.

"We have no excuses, other than that it was a pretty poor game on our part to allow the attempts we made. I thought we became erratic, shaken and disjointed for a period of the game, and then we are chasing four scores on such a night."

Party reaction

1:20 Jamie Shaul looks towards the next weeks Hull derby after winning the man of the match in the confident victory of Hull FC over Leeds Jamie Shaul looks towards the next weeks Hull derby after winning the man of the match in the confident victory of Hull FC over Leeds