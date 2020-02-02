Match report – France Women – – – England

%MINIFYHTML14c8e1d037a9ddc3f716004d0d564eb711% %MINIFYHTML14c8e1d037a9ddc3f716004d0d564eb712%





England Women arrested France to begin their Six Nations defense with a victory

England Women stopped a massive fight in France to begin defending their Six Nations title with a 19-13 victory in Pau on Sunday.

England exploded out of the blocks scoring two early attempts through Abby Dow and Vicky Fleetwood before France woke up and scored one of his own through Laure Sansus.

France was beginning to flex its muscles, especially in advance, putting England under massive pressure. However, the Red Roses endured, and against the current of the game, they scored their third with a charming attempt by Emily Scarratt.

However, the hosts continued to arrive and prepared an exciting final with a penalty that made it 13-19 with five minutes to play, however, England's exit strategy was successful and they survived for the victory.

More to follow …