Marine CH-53E from the USA UU. Move Harrier engine during external load lifting exercise – Defense Blog

U.S. Marines UU. Assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 (reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) carry out an external lifting exercise with the CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter.

During the exercises, US Marines with the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron have transported and lifted a Harrier AV-8B engine from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5).

The CH-53E Sea Stallion, one of the largest helicopters in the US military inventory. UU. The heavy lifter allows the US Marine Corps. UU. Move troops, food, mail, supplies and equipment from the ship to the coast and to higher altitude terrain, faster and more effectively than ever.

The Marine Corps heavy cargo helicopter can transport a 26,000-pound Light Armored Vehicle, 16 tons of cargo 50 miles or more, or enough Marines loaded with combat to lead an assault or humanitarian operation. Although it is powerful enough to lift all aircraft in the Navy's inventory, except the KC-130, the CH-53E Super Stallion is compact enough to be deployed on amphibious assault ships, and has the weaponry, speed and the agility to qualify as much more than a heavy lifter.

The Marines and Sailors of the 26th MEU are deployed in the area of ​​operations of the 5th U.S. fleet. UU. In support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free movement of trade in the region.