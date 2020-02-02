Louis Tomlinson uses composition to turn family tragedies into & # 39; something good & # 39;

WENN / Mario Mitsis

During an appearance on & # 39; Today & # 39 ;, the One Direction member admits to having needed & # 39; a good 18 months & # 39; to find out exactly what his sound was when he worked on his solo debut album & # 39; Walls & # 39 ;.

Louis Tomlinson channeled the pain of his family's tragedies in the process of composing his solo debut album "Walls" to turn negative experiences into "something good."

the Only one direction The star was devastated in March 2019 when her sister Felicite, 18, died of an accidental drug overdose, just over two years after losing her mother, Johannah Deakin, to leukemia in December 2016.

Tomlinson, who had already paid tribute to his mother in the touching single "Two of Us" last year, has since assured fans that he is emotionally in a "good place", and part of his healing process involved using his creativity as a form of therapy.

"I think the amazing thing about the composition is that sometimes you can take a negative and turn it into a positive, and suddenly, you have something good," he shared in the US breakfast program.Today".

Tomlinson is the last member of One Direction to release a solo album after the parenthesis of the boy band in early 2016, but the singer admits that he needed to take his time to find his own sound.

"It really took me a second to do it right," he said. "I think I had to really develop for a good 18 months, step on the water and calculate exactly what my sound was, but I feel like I've landed there now and I'm very happy."

"Walls" was released on Friday (January 31), and Tomlinson is overwhelmed by the great wave of support he already received for the album.

"I am impressed," he said. "It's just another one of those examples where the fan base shows how strong they are and how loyal and passionate they are. It's been 12 emotional hours for me, it has taken a long time to arrive."