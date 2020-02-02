Louis Tomlinson says that Zayn Malik labeling his music as "generic AF,quot; was "disrespectful,quot; – reveals why he has not tried to reconnect with him

%MINIFYHTML543ec167c12180fbfc291d57ab79abe911% %MINIFYHTML543ec167c12180fbfc291d57ab79abe912%

After his departure from One Direction, it is safe to say that Zayn Malik has not been too friendly with his former band mates or has even appreciated his time in the band! That said, during an interview, he did not hesitate to criticize even the music they used to play, calling it "generic."

Upon hearing this, Louis Tomlinson could not help thinking that he was really "disrespectful."

While interviewed by The Sun, Louis made it clear that, although he does not believe that having a relationship with Zayn in the future is out of the question, he also made no effort to make that happen.

‘I have not actively tried (reconnect with him). We all have a lot in our dishes and there may be a day when I wake up and think, "OK, I want to correct that badly," but not yet.

After Zayn's departure from 1D, the band only continued as four for a while, finally dissolving the following year.

But despite all that, the members, with the exception of Zayn, have expressed pride in their great achievements as One Direction.

Zayn, on the other hand, has criticized it before, saying that his music was "generic like f ** k,quot; and that there was no "space to experiment."

During his new interview, Louis was asked if he considered Zayn's comments disrespectful and did not hesitate to admit, "Yes."

He went on to say that: ‘But I can understand it. We have many situations in which we sit in interviews and, if you are in a certain mood, you can be speechless. The older you are, the more you can know if these things really have malice or if they are just a puncture in the back. That's life, isn't it? Sometimes people chat s ** t and that is the reality. "



