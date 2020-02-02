London police shoot a dead man in a "terror-related incident,quot; | UK news

British police shot and killed a man in the Streatham area of ​​southern London, in what they described as a "terrorism-related incident."

"At this stage, it is believed that several people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being evaluated; the incident has been declared related to terrorism," the metropolitan police said on Sunday on Twitter.

The incident involved stabbing "several people,quot; and leaving two people injured, police said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter: "Thanks to all the emergency services that responded to the Streatham incident, which the police have now declared as related to terrorism."

"My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected," Johnson added.

The last such incident in London took place in November, when police shot dead a man wearing a fake explosive vest that stabbed two people and wounded three others before being hit by passersby. The authorities called it a "terrorist attack."