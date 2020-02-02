Local Red Cross under fire due to coronavirus donation disaster in China | China news

Chongqing, China – The Wuhan Red Cross and the Hubei Provincial Red Cross were criticized after donations of crucial medical supplies from all over China did not reach hospitals on the front line of a coronavirus outbreak that killed more than 300 people.

Health workers, who are at high risk of infection without effective protection, including masks and suits, have been asking for more supplies for days.

%MINIFYHTML2691d327fc9b276a35e00925ad08b71a11% %MINIFYHTML2691d327fc9b276a35e00925ad08b71a12%

"The whole country has been mobilized to donate, why don't doctors still receive enough supplies?" I read an answer to a doctor at Wuhan Union Hospital, one of the seven hospitals designated to treat the coronavirus, who wrote on social media on Thursday that the hospital had no supplies.

As more people rushed to find ways to wear masks and protective suits to hospitals, a report on donations and deliveries from the Hubei Red Cross, the first since the beginning of the outbreak, showed that two million donated masks of all China, the local Red Cross had delivered 200,000 to hospitals.

The masks were also sent to hospitals that didn't really need them.

Medical supplies donated from the coastal province of Jiangsu arrive at a hospital in Wuhan. The local Red Cross has been criticized for being slow to distribute much needed masks and protective suits (Yuan Zheng / EPA)

Wuhan Union Hospital received only 5,000 surgical masks, while two other hospitals, Wuhan Ren & # 39; ai and Wuhan Tianyou, received 32,000. Neither Ren & # 39; ai nor Tianyou Hospital treat patients infected with coronavirus, and each has a tenth of the number of doctors employed by Wuhan Union.

"Do you really understand what these supplies mean for doctors and nurses?" Yukun Liu, a Chongqing businessman who donated 2,000 surgical masks and 200 medical glasses to Wuhan, told Al Jazeera.

"Honestly, it's hard for me to understand what the Red Cross thought; this is unforgivable."

Key role

In any crisis in China, the local Red Cross is a key part of relief efforts, acting to ensure that donations made by the public reach the places where they are needed, but the outbreak of coronavirus seems to have overwhelmed the organization in Hubei

In a statement, a Red Cross official explained that the masks delivered to Ren & # 39; ai and Tianyou were manufactured with the "KN95,quot; standard instead of the "N95,quot; standard required for medical workers on the front line.

N95, qualified according to US standards. UU., Means that the mask must be able to filter at least 95 percent of the non-oily particles, a requirement for most medical workers who treat respiratory diseases. KN95 is the Chinese version of N95; The local standard, which offers the same level of protection with a different name.

The public was not convinced.

"The problem at the moment is that there are no masks in hospitals," wrote one person on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter. "When there is not even a surgical mask left, KN95 offers at least some protection, and the Red Cross has no right not to deliver them!"

The nurses and doctors at Wuhan Union Hospital have said they were forced to make masks and protective suits with the cloth of their medical overalls. In other cities, doctors have been using disposable rain ponchos as protection.

Protective suits are crucial for doctors who treat patients with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus given how little is known about how the virus behaves and spreads (China Daily through Reuters)

In addition to distribution problems, the Wuhan Red Cross is being asked another question: why is it not spending the cash donations it has received?

As of January 29, the organization had received cash donations of 390 million yuan ($ 56 million), but had only used 13 percent of the money to buy supplies.

& # 39; Absolutely outrageous & # 39;

The respected Chinese media group Caixin reported that the Red Cross store, which is about the size of two soccer fields, was almost completely filled with medical supplies, but only a handful of people were classifying them for distribution.

"This is absolutely outrageous, but for now, let's take these supplies to hospitals as soon as we can," said Liu. "Then we have to hold these people accountable."

Le Chang, administrator of the supply office at Wuhan Hankou Hospital, said he had waited three hours in the Red Cross warehouse just to receive two boxes of masks and no protective suits.

On Saturday night, some 9,000 protective suits and surgical masks, donated by people in nine different provinces, were launched at the Wuhan Union Hospital by a helicopter provided by a private company.

Several hospitals now say they will only accept direct donations, effectively avoiding the Red Cross. This includes Huoshenshan, the 1,000-bed field hospital built by the military in eight days, which will open this week.

"We appreciate all donations from society; and to ensure that all supplies reach the most necessary, we have decided to accept donations ourselves without working with the Red Cross." Song Zhan, donation coordination officer for Huoshenshan Hospital, told local media.

The Hubei Red Cross later apologized for its official Weibo account and said it was "deeply regretful,quot; of what had happened in the province.