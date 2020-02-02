Lil Wayne and her fiance La & # 39; Tecia are made public in Miami before the Super Bowl

Instagram

Weezy is accompanied by his plus size girlfriend La & # 39; Tecia Thomas while celebrating the release of her new album & # 39; Funeral & # 39; in Miami before Sunday's Super Bowl.

After months of rumors, little Wayne finally made public with his fiancee The & # 39; Tecia Thomas. The rapper took his future girlfriend to Miami when he organized a series of events to celebrate the release of his new studio album called "Funeral."

The couple made a public display of affection and posed together on the red carpet. He marked his first public appearance together. They joined many other celebrities currently attending Miami for the long-awaited Super Bowl on February 2.

On Instagram, La & # 39; Tecia has been promoting her boo's new album since it was released on January 31. In one of the images he saw in a dark-colored outfit, the plus size model wrote a legend: "And … the F is for the funeral."

Although Weezy didn't make any posts about his lady, the rapper let people know that she is the only person he follows on Instagram. He didn't even follow his daughter. Reginae Carter and sons Dwayne III, Neal and Cameron.

It was rumored for the first time that Lil Wayne got engaged to La & # 39; Tecia Thomas in 2019. When she flaunted her new diamond ring on social media and one of her curious followers asked about it, she replied: "She is engaged ".

Weezy addressed his relationship with La & # 39; Tecia in his new album. He referred to her as a "plus size model" in a song called "Stop Playin With Me" and made reference to his native country when he called her "wife of Australia" in another song titled "Not Me."