Lil Nas X would love to head the Super Bowl 2021

The success creator of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; He sets his eyes on the Super Bowl, hoping to become the protagonist of the next halftime show at the annual NFL sports championship.

Lil Nas X I would love to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The hit creator of "Old Town Road" is enjoying a successful awards season, earning two Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Duo / Group Performance with a collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus.

And speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the star confessed that one day she could easily be seen performing at a part-time Super Bowl show.

"I think it would be amazing. I hope so. I will, I will!" he said. "Maybe next year if I'm not doing something else that is extremely important."

When asked what could be bigger than landing in the coveted slot, he joked: "I don't know, it could be at Beyonce's brunch or something."

While Nas is not expected to appear on this year's show, headed by Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira, got a place in a Super Bowl promotion, in front of the acting veteran Sam Elliott, which shows the couple facing each other in a battle of cowboy dance moves to promote the Cool Ranch flavor of snacks and launch a dance challenge online.

The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2, 2020.