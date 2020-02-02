LHH Star Sierra Gates offers an update on the daughter to which parents and students jumped

The star of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta surprised fans when he revealed that his daughter was dropped out of school. The reality star offered an update on the teenager after the situation was handled.

Supposedly, a mother and a student attacked Sierra's daughter when parents were able to access the school grounds.

VH1's personality appeared in the news where he questioned how the situation could happen and explained how he feared for the safety of his daughter.

He recently spoke with Shade Room where he offered an update.

‘This has been one of the most difficult and difficult moments of my life, especially as a mother. Hearing your son literally yell over the phone that an adult woman is trying to attack her is the worst feeling in the world. Especially knowing that this is happening in school, a place where you are supposed to feel safe. Something like this should never have happened! The old me would have taken him to the street, but I know that will only intensify the situation. We are moving forward with the adoption of legal measures and we will press charges because there must be justice for my daughter, it hurts my heart to know that there is nothing I can tell her, buy her or do for her that really changes the way this experience has affected her forever & # 39 ;.

He continued commenting on the video that made its way through social networks where people who claim to know about the school hint that the problem is Sierra's daughter.

‘When I saw the video that has been going around, I was even more upset because the woman admits that my daughter is a sweet girl! There is no excuse or justification for their actions, it is sad and I do not wish this were a thing of anyone's son. "

Hopefully, the worried mother can help her daughter heal and the teenager adapts well to her new school.



