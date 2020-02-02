Home Latest News Lebanon: protesters gather in Tripoli against poverty and corruption | Lebanon News

Lebanon: protesters gather in Tripoli against poverty and corruption | Lebanon News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Lebanon: protesters gather in Tripoli against poverty and corruption | Lebanon News
%MINIFYHTML4134508ba780f95d262a3418b22bf8a411% %MINIFYHTML4134508ba780f95d262a3418b22bf8a412%

Protesters in Lebanon have gathered in their poorest city to show the government that they are united in their calls for political change.

There is still widespread anger over corruption and mismanagement.

The last march comes before the vote of confidence next week to approve a new cabinet.

%MINIFYHTML4134508ba780f95d262a3418b22bf8a413% %MINIFYHTML4134508ba780f95d262a3418b22bf8a414%

Sara Khairat from Al Jazeera reports from Tripoli in Lebanon.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©