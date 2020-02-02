Lala Kent and Katie Maloney hang with the rumored cast of the new royal housewives franchise

Bravocon 2019 put tons of Bravo fans on their knees with the drama, tea and shadow it encompassed. It was there that Andy Cohen announced the new Real Housewives franchise in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It is safe to say that not many fans were impressed by the news. Most viewers thought there would be one in Chicago or in an important city.

Katie Maloney and Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules are from Utah and returned to their home state for the Sundance Film Festival, where Kent premiered a movie.

According to Page Six, the duo also spent time with possible new housewives.

Stars "Vanderpump Rules,quot; stars Lala Kent and Katie Maloney were seen filming in Utah with potential "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,quot; stars on Friday, a source told Page Six. The women spent about an hour in a boutique along with cameras rolling. "

Lala has already said that she is interested in being a housewife. However, the reality star's acting career is taking off and has a full plate starring in the Vanderpump Rules.

The Bravo show entered its eighth season, but fans didn't seem impressed by the stories and many have asked for it to end.

The transition to the state of Housewife would also be beneficial for Katie Maloney, who no longer works in SUR.

Kent talked about his new movie called Spree.

‘I feel that my character is as I always wanted to be. She is very lazy, very funny. She just wants to have the best time. She is uninhibited. And the only thing is that it only looks for people who want to have a good time. "

He also confirmed that although his first passion is to act, he will not abandon his Bravo platform.

"I will find space for both."

