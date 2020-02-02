Lady GaGa was seen kissing new boyfriend Michael Polansky

WENN / https: //www.parkerici.org//Brian To

Michael, the CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker group, is the same guy with whom the singer of & # 39; Bad Romance & # 39; It was seen on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.

Lady GagaThe new boyfriend has been identified. The 33-year-old singer / actress is dating entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky, CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group who runs the innovative Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Sean Parker.

In the images obtained by Page Six, the Oscar-winning actress and the Harvard graduate, who specialized in applied mathematics and computer science, were seen packing at the PDA in Miami. The lovebirds were photographed kissing on the balcony of their rented mansion.

Lady GaGa and new boyfriend Michael Polansky are seen kissing in Miami.

GaGa was in Miami, Florida, for the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night Show at Meridian at Island Gardens as part of the pre-Super 2020 concert. The businesswoman was also seen at the event, watching her from a VIP balcony with her mother Cynthia Germanotta . Then they attended Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The couple was first seen together during a New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas. The two shared a long and passionate kiss when the clock struck midnight.

GaGa and Polansky seem to have seen each other ever since. A source tells E! News that the "A star has been born"actress" has been dating the same boy for more than a month. They have been seeing others since before the holidays and she is crazy about him. "The source adds that he was the same man he called in 2020 and that" they had been seeing each other for weeks. "

The sources say that the two have probably known each other for a while through events that Parker organized at his Los Angeles mansion, including his foundation, and reconnected at the birthday party of the founder of the social network last December.

One of the sources says: "Michael is a very intelligent guy, a very serious guy, who has always been discreet. People say that GaGa would have met him through events that Sean Parker organized at his home, including the launch and others events for the foundation. Sean also had a party for his birthday in Los Angeles in December and both GaGa and Michael were there. "

GaGa was previously engaged to talent manager Christian Carino, whom he dated since February 2017. After his separation in early 2019, the hit creator "Born This Way" sparked rumors of romance with sound engineer Dan Horton after that they were seen kissing at the end of July. It is not known when the relationship ended, but they seemed to be together in September, when he flaunted his candlelight dinner on Instagram.