Lady Gaga, the "Poker Face,quot; singer, warned J-Lo and Shakira before their performance in the Super Bowl that their lips were not synchronized. Gaga, during a Saturday performance at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Florida, urged the two singers to keep it real for fans.

The singer's fans know that Lady Gaga is not a fan of lip sync, which is the practice of using a backing track that includes background vocals to show as if the singer was performing a live performance. Three years ago, during the Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga came down from the sky to Houston, which led some people to wonder if she was really singing.

However, not long after, Lady Gaga released an audio track isolated from the event, proving that it really was her singing. In the past, Super Bowl presentations have certainly used backing tracks and lip sync presentations as many other artists have done.

In fact, some of the most iconic Super Bowl concerts were synchronized, including the 1991 Super Bowl with Whitney Houston. At that time, the United States was involved in the Gulf War, when patriotism in the United States was at an all time high.

In addition, ABC News revealed that both Faith Hill and Jennifer Hudson have presented prerecorded tracks for the national anthem. Even the Red Hot Chili Peppers were accused of using backing tracks, which they later admitted, although Anthony Kiedis, the lead singer, says he sang live.

Katy Perry has admitted that she also mimics the performances, including her Super Bowl show. Beyonce did the same. While many outside the music industry can judge lip sync presentations quite well, it has become a common place in the industry.

Even hip-hop artists in the modern era often rap on a backing track of their own voices, and fans seem happy with the halftone performance they are seeing. Anyway, Lady Gaga seemed to be kidding.

After Gaga made his comments, he seemed to walk a little on them, stating that he loved J-Lo as much as Shakira. Germanotta told the crowd, "They are all champions," referring to both teams, as well as Shakira and J-Lo.



