Lady GaGa Shades Jennifer Lopez and Shakira before the Super Bowl halftime show

%MINIFYHTML608286fe26c4dc12d22e1c5fdc440e3511% %MINIFYHTML608286fe26c4dc12d22e1c5fdc440e3512%

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Born This Way & # 39; Dig in the Super Bowl half-time co-headliners, reminding the two female singers to sing live at the February 2 sports event.

Up News Info –

Lady Gaga took a hit on Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira before his joint part-time Super Bowl show. "You better NOT listen to any COMBAT tomorrow!" The hit creator "Born This Way" shouted during a performance at a pre-Super Bowl event in Miami.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML608286fe26c4dc12d22e1c5fdc440e3513% %MINIFYHTML608286fe26c4dc12d22e1c5fdc440e3514%

J.Lo and Shakira are ready to share the stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2. They are expected to pay tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant.

%MINIFYHTML608286fe26c4dc12d22e1c5fdc440e3515% %MINIFYHTML608286fe26c4dc12d22e1c5fdc440e3516%

Sunday's event will mark the first time two recording artists command the halftime show. The idea of ​​a joint concert arose after the NFL allegedly had trouble finding an A-lister that is willing to do the show amidst the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick.

Pink, Jay ZY Rihanna They were among those who rejected the concert in support of Kaepernick. "He would probably kneel and let me go," Pink explained why he declined the offer.

However, having two singers sharing a great stage was not without complications. It is rumored that J.Lo and Shakira had an "icy" interaction before the big show. J.Lo was supposedly not happy with the deal because he originally thought the program was only his.

"There were initial plans for them to perform a significant part of the halftime show together, but that's out of the window. As of now, they only plan to appear briefly together at the end of the set. There is no real fight, but there is definitely a chill in the air between the two stars, "said a source.

Lady GaGa herself led the part-time Super Bowl show in 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.