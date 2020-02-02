Lady Gaga doesn't want to sync her lips at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show

Lady Gaga you have only one request for 2020 Super Bowl Co-headliners of the halftime show Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira.

"I better not hear lip sync tomorrow!" The "Shallow,quot; singer told the crowd while performing at the pre-game AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night party at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, according to multiple reports.

He also told the audience: "I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira,quot; and "I wish so much love and luck to all those who are doing the halftime show, to the two teams that play each other in the Super Bowl They are all champions, "the reports said.

Gaga opened his set at the party as he descended to the stage, recreating his entry into the air to his. Super Bowl 2017 The halftime show, which was highly praised.

In Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.