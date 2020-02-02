LA Clippers light up the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Damian Lillard bets on 51 | NBA News

A good victory for the LA Clippers showed how dangerous the combination of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can be for the home team, as they welcomed the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Staples Center.

Saturday night NBA scores Minnesota Timberwolves 106-118 LA Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers 95-116 Boston Celtics

New York Knicks 92-85 Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat 102-89 Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets 107-113 Washington Wizards

Atlanta Hawks 100-123 Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors 131-122 Cleveland Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets 90-114 San Antonio Spurs

LA Lakers 129-113 Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz 107-124 Portland Trail Blazers

The visitors were anxious to avoid a losing streak of 11 games, so George and Leonard's view of the lineup will have been a concern, especially after the last time the teams met with both assets: each scored 40 points .















Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves visit to the Los Angeles Clippers in week 15 of the NBA



But the Timberwolves kept up with the Clippers for much of the game, thanks in large part to the 32 points of Karl-Anthony Towns.

However, the benefits of two MVP talents were too much. Leonard scored 31, his ninth consecutive game passing the 30-point barrier, with 6 rebounds and 4 assists, and George looked strong as he drove toward the hoop and healthy enough to hit 3 of 6 long-range shots to finish with 21 , 7 and 2, including 2 thefts. The victory set the team's record at 15-4 with George and Leonard on the list.

There was a moment of concern for the Clippers when Montrezl Harrell fell with an injury. He left the floor but returned later in the game before aggravating it again.

Despite this, the Timberwolves could not do enough. No one outside Towns scored more than 13, and due to an injury, this extends the center's losing streak to 15 games.

Philadelphia 76ers 95-116 Boston Celtics

















Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to the Boston Celtics



The legendary rivalry between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers seemed less of a competition and more of an older brother playing with his younger brother last night.

After being out of the All-Star selection, Jaylen Brown showed why the coaches made a mistake and exploded for 32 points and nine rebounds.

This offensive display compensated for the lack of Kemba Walker, who was injured in the left knee, but the team has more than enough pieces to recover the slack.

This included great contributions from Jayson Tatum, with 25 points and 16 Marcus Smart points. Even the fan favorite, Tacko Fall, played a few minutes of garbage, scoring two points from his only shot.

Ben Simmons drives the lane against the Celtics



For Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had problems and managed only 11 points in 1 of 11 from the field. Ben Simmons did his best to keep the 76ers in the game, but his 23 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists would not be enough.

New York Knicks 92-85 Indiana Pacers

This old school rivalry delivered a score to match it, which suited Marcus Morris, as he scored 28 points and 6 rebounds in this victory for the New York Knicks.

















Highlights of the New York Knicks visit to the Indiana Pacers



Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers continued his return from an injury with a tough shooting night, scoring only 7 points on 2 of 14 shots. Domantas Sabonis did his best to keep up, and scored 25 points, which included a monstrous dump and foul, on Morris, but the night would finally belong to the Knicks.

TJ Warren left the game with a head injury after an uncomfortable fall in a busy painted area, and did not return. Warren will no doubt have helped Indiana in the rebounding department, which his team lost to New York 57-34.

Outside of Morris, the Knicks had the help of Julius Randle, who scored 16 points for a pedestrian, but caught 18 rebounds and distributed 3 assists while his team solved a two-game skid.

Miami Heat 102-89 Orlando Magic

















The highlights of the Miami Heat's visit to the Orlando Magic



In a battle across the state, Florida could have a new hero in Tyler Herro, as the rookie continued his excellent shooting excellence.

His 23 points in 7 of 12 shots, including 6 of 10 from a distance, helped propel the Miami Heat to an advantage that was never really threatened. Along with Jimmy Butler's 24 points, as well as Meyers Leonard's 18 points, who combined with Bam Adebayo for 28 rebounds, the visitors achieved a steady lead during the first half and a good defense helped them keep the magic of Orlando

Jimmy Butler scores on the edge against the Orlando Magic



That puts the Magic on a losing streak of five games and they hold on to eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a four-game cushion in the loss column.

Headlines Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic did their best for Orlando in this case, but the Miami bank helped with 41 points to ensure a good victory.

Brooklyn Nets 107-113 Washington Wizards

















Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets visit to the Washington Wizards



After going for 54 a day earlier, the NBA's eyes were on Kyrie Irving to see what his bis would be when the Brooklyn Nets faced the Washington Wizards.

However, he required an early curtain call after handling 11 points with 4 rebounds and 4 assists and entering a battle for a loose ball in the last quarter with Bradley Beal. Irving's knee bent under a falling Beal and the Nets guard was sore in the flood for several minutes.

After the game, he told the assembled media package that it had been a whole week of roller coaster. He said: "I'm going to have an MRI, the x-rays were negative, so we'll get home and see what happens.

"I just wanted to make sure my ACL was fine because it was a strange fall. Then I felt a lot of stretching and tension. It was just a bad fall."

The head coach of the Nets did not speculate on the details, but described the injury as a sprained right knee.

Bradley Beal attacks the basket against Charlotte



Without the Brooklyn closer, Washington ran after an increase in the score of Beadley Beal, who now has six straight games with 30 points or more. After his snub All-Star Game, Beal shows his full game and even secured a key rebound and a foul with 30 seconds to ensure victory.

Atlanta Hawks 100-123 Dallas Mavericks

No Luka Doncic? No Kristaps Porzingis? No problem for the Dallas Mavericks, as they reached the mark of 30 wins this season, losing visitors and spiraling, Atlanta Hawks.

















Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks' visit to the Dallas Mavericks



It was the last presentation of Vince Carter in Dallas after the 43-year-old NBA super veteran spent three years with the franchise, and said goodbye in style with a dump of the Statue of Liberty. The legend of the Mavericks and his former teammate Dirk Nowitzki accelerated Carter from the bench in celebration.

The good movement of the ball by Dallas and players like Jalen Brunson with 27 points and 8 assists, and Dorian Finney-Smith handling 22 points and 7 rebounds, almost make you forget that Doncic and Porzingis were out of the game. And they were skillfully supported by people like Maxi Kleber, who managed 18, and Seth Curry, who hit 5 triples from the bank for 15 points.

Vince Carter of the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks watch during the game against the Charlotte Hornets



It would be a three-point mark that made the difference in this case. With Trae Young of Atlanta losing all but one of their three, the Hawks fought and achieved only 10 marks compared to 20 of the Mavericks.

Golden State Warriors 131-122 Cleveland Cavaliers

















Highlights of the Golden State Warriors visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers



In the final fight to not be the worst team in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors improved to 11-39 this season and gave a crucial defeat to the Cavaliers in Cleveland, who fell to 13-37.

The visitors achieved victory by playing a good basketball team based on the principles of their previous championship years, and was the only healthy member of that central group, Draymond Green, who led the way in that regard.

Draymond Green leads the basket against Memphis



Green recorded 16 assists to go with 7 rebounds and 8 points. He helped organize Glenn Robinson III, who scored 22, D & # 39; Angelo Russell with 19, 7 rebounds and 8 assists, and Damion Lee, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Eric Paschall, Alex Burks and Omari Spellman scored 16, 15 and 12, respectively.

For Cleveland, Collin Sexton scored 23 and Kevin Porter Jr contributed 19, but Golden State beat the team.

Charlotte Hornets 90-114 San Antonio Spurs

















Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets visit to the San Antonio Spurs



In the final game before the San Antonio Spurs go out in their annual Rodeo Road Trip against several of the best teams, head coach Gregg Popovich needed his team to win if they had aspirations to keep the longest playoff streak alive. .

That was made easier by facing the Charlotte Hornets 16-33. While Michael Jordan's team has surprised some this season, the leadership on the list remains unstable.

Devonte & # 39; Graham has had a great second year season, but only had 8 points. This left the team without a large backup scorer to support the 25 points of Miles Bridges.

Cody Zeller led everyone in the game with 12 rebounds, but the Spurs 44-37 outperformed his team.

DeMar DeRozan takes a freekick against Detroit



Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan kept the score by scoring for the Spurs, with some from Jakob Poeltl.

LA Lakers 129-113 Sacramento Kings

After finishing his first game since Kobe Bryant passed away last weekend with a loss, the Los Angeles Lakers' approach returned when they visited the Sacramento Kings.

















Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' visit to the Sacramento Kings



LeBron James was particularly effective, recording a triple double and preparing six other players to reach double figures in the score.

The Kings doubled Anthony Davis early and the big Lakers man got 6 assists in the game, but when Sacramento changed the coverage, he left.

De & # 39; Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield continued their good game and scored 24 and 22, respectively, but the LA's balanced and passive offensive cut off Sacramento's defense.

After the game, James told him NBA TV that playing basketball, despite the heavy heart, is a form of therapy. He said: "It is therapeutic for us to be there with your brothers.

LeBron James in action for the Lakers against the Cavaliers



"No matter what is happening in your life, there is always something that a break can escape from everything, so you can concentrate on winning basketball games and have fun and enjoy what you are doing. It was great doing that tonight." "

Utah Jazz 107-124 Portland Trail Blazers

















Highlights of the Utah Jazz visit to the Portland Trail Blazers



You could have forgiven Damian Lillard for taking a night off after scoring 48 against the LA Lakers a day earlier, but his Portland Trail Blazers welcomed him to Utah Jazz, one of the best defenses in the league, and improved that scoring outing. .

Lillard is blocked from a distance and connected 9 triples for his 51 points against the Jazz, and has scored 47 points or more in five of the last six games. He also achieved 12 assists at night for his fourth consecutive double-double.

Image:

Damian Lillard shoots triple against Charlotte



Utah made a great effort to close everyone else, but the 21 rebounds of Hassan Whiteside, including 6 on the offensive side, helped Portland create more possessions.

Donovan Mitchell played well with 25 points, and Mike Conley shows signs of returning to his form last season after putting 22 to match his teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic.

But no one can stop Lillard right now, and he is on a mission to get his Trail Blazers back to play the playoffs.

Lillard told the Portland Trail Blazers broadcast after the game: "I've never been in this kind of rhythm in my life. Every year, you imagine the things that give you the best chance consistently, and I think I just found that space. "