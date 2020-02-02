Kyler Murray hopes to emulate Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson after claiming the Offensive Rookie of the Year

Kyler Murray believes he can reach the level of the last two NFL MVPs, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, after being named Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2019.

Murray turned his back on a career in the MLB to testify for last year's NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals made the Oklahoma quarterback the first general election.

He had more than 4,000 yards of total offense, 3,722 of which went on the air, in a rookie season that earned him the NFL honors on Saturday night in Miami. He beat the Oakland Raiders runners, Josh Jacobs, open receiver of the Tennessee Titans A.J. Brown and Philadelphia Eagles, Miles Sanders runners for the prize.

Later in the evening, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jackson was named MVP by unanimous vote, succeeding Mahomes, who called the Kansas City Chiefs. Both won the most prestigious individual prize in the NFL in their second years in the league.

When asked about the possibility of raising his game to that point in his second year as a professional, Murray said: "It is obvious that those two are different for one reason, they have always been good players."

"Taking their games to the next level next season, I think they probably came back and worked hard."

"They have great teammates around them, excellent coaches. It's a team game."

"Those two are obviously very different boys and for me personally, I feel I can be at that level."

"This is my first year, I think it is possible to take that step and that is what we are striving for. I think that is what everyone strives to be the best."

Murray challenged skeptics who thought that, with 5-10, he was too small to be a successful NFL quarterback.

"Everyone sets individual goals," Murray said about his rookie season.

"I knew that if I played well enough … that (prize) is obviously not the goal (main), but simply doing my part in the field, leading my boys to win and trying to play the best I can in a good position to do it, with much help around me, (from) God, my parents, teammates and coaches.

"I'm standing here now with that, yes, it was a goal of mine."