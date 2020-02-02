Kosovo parties reach a long-awaited agreement to form a government | News

%MINIFYHTML7857069612654080a17e7c05010c585111% %MINIFYHTML7857069612654080a17e7c05010c585112%

The two largest parties in Kosovo have reached an agreement to create a new government, almost four months after the Balkan country held early elections after the resignation of the prime minister.

Albin Kurti, the 44-year-old leader of the left-wing Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party, said Sunday that he will become the prime minister under the agreement and will work with the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) and other groups. .

Plus:

"We have already signed the agreement, we have agreed everything and we are sharing responsibilities within the new government," Kurti said at a joint press conference with LDK leader Isa Mustafa.



The country's parliament, where the coalition parties together have 77 of 120 seats, will vote on the agreement on Monday, he said.

The new coalition will include six groups representing Serbs, Turks, Bosnians and other ethnic minorities.

Kurti and Mustafa have been negotiating a coalition since the October 6 elections, the fourth in the country since it declared its independence in 2008.

The main points of discussion concerned the assignment of positions within the administration.

The October elections were convened after Ramush Haradinaj resigned as prime minister after being summoned for questioning by a European Union-funded war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after NATO airstrikes expelled Serbian forces accused of expelling and killing Albanian ethnic civilians.