Kirk Frost of Love & Hiphop arrested for drugs and weapons! (Details)

MTO News has confirmed that Love & Hiphop star Kirk Frost has been arrested and is currently being held in a Gwinnett County jail, according to official prison records.

Kirk was charged with multiple crimes, including two serious crimes.

Police arrested Kirk and cited him with a driving violation, an incorrect lane change. But when they arrested the star Love & Hip Hop, the police allege that they discovered that Kirk had a suspended license.

Then, the authorities searched Kirk's car and claim to have found marijuana (which is illegal in Atlanta) and an illegal weapon. They also accused the star of the reality of possession of stolen property.

In short, these are the charges Kirk faces. He is currently being held without bail:

POSSESSION OF SAWGUNS, SAW RIFLE, MACHINE GUN, DANGEROUS OR SILENCING GUN THEFT WHEN RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – MISDEMEANOR PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION OR SALE OF FELONIA DE MARIHUANA PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION OR SALE OF MARIHUANA MESSENGER

Kirk was arrested last week and has been locked up ever since.