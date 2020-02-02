Kevin Hart delivers a moving speech about Kobe Bryant at the pre-Super Bowl party

Kevin Hart paid a wonderful tribute to the legend, and even interrupted a pre-Super Bowl party to deliver his speech about Kobe Bryant and "celebrate life." Look what he said!

The comedian and actor is one of the millions of people affected by the tragic death of the basketball player in a helicopter accident that left no survivors, his second daughter, Gianna, 13, also lost his life with him.

Following this terrible event, as well as his own near-death experience, Kevin Hart seems to have a new appreciation for life and wanted to share some of his thoughts with people. And that is exactly what he did!

While at the pre-Fanatics Super Bowl party, Hart took the microphone to say, "I just want to keep everyone in a positive and surprising place." And celebrate life today, damn it. If you love Kobe Bryant, this is a day to spread his positivity in the air. Is love. We will be fucking connected to the highest level. "

Kevin was surrounded by countless fans who shook the shirts of the Lakers # 8 and # 24 of Kobe.

He continued: ‘We lost a legend, but we want to make sure that legend lasts forever and that it begins by remembering one thing and that is equality. banquet. Let's love. This room is an example of that. Keep that example HIGH. Can you hear me? Live, love and laugh. Kobe rest in peace, we love you. The night continues, that's all guys. "

His wonderful tribute also included a time when Kevin lifted a # 24 shirt while standing in front of partygoers.

Kevin Hart is one of many who mourn and pay homage to the fallen legend, but the loss could be different for him than for most others, since the comedian himself almost lost his life in a car accident does not many months.

He spent a lot of time in the hospital recovering and continued to process at home, the recovery he admitted before, was really humiliating.



