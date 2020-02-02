Home Entertainment Kenya Moore gets excited while talking about her mother's recent surprising and...

Kenya Moore gets excited while talking about her mother's recent surprising and loving gesture

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Kenya Moore Baby Brooklyn Daly Mother Patricia

Kenya Moore has decided to talk about her mother, Patricia Moore, who recently made a very kind gesture towards her little daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Recently, Mom shared a sweet Instagram post in which she showed the many gifts that Patricia sent to her grandson.

Moore wrote: “My prayer has always been to have a family. We had a late celebration for @thebrooklyndaly for her birthday and we received an unforgettable surprise. My mother sent her a gift for her. I had stopped praying about our relationship, but God sent a message through my son. This is life. And despite the challenges, God always arrives on time. "

It was a massive deal because Patricia quit Kenya when she was a few weeks old and hasn't talked to her since.

Kenya recently appeared in The real where he explained what the gifts meant to her: "That she really recognizes my daughter as God is good."

Marc Daly continued explaining: “The relationship is more or less the same. I haven't talked to her basically all my life, and that she really recognizes my daughter as God is good. Where we go from there, I don't know, but the fact that she recognized her meant everything to me. "

Kenya said it will not press its mother to reconnect, but will wait and see how things go from here.

She added: "My God, she is so beautiful and an enchanted baby! I love that laugh and you, Brookie Cookie, I just want things to happen organically."

One person said this: “God works in mysterious ways. Very happy for both of you.

Another commenter revealed: “Glory to the highest God! He deserves all the glory. Thank you Jesus, thank you Lord. I'm super happy for you and Brooklyn. "

This fan shared: “Baby steps. I am so happy and hopeful for you! The clothes are almost as beautiful as baby Brooklyn. "

This follower declared: “Very happy for everyone; Everything is in God's time, Kenya! 💕
She was so adorable then and so beautiful now. She looks like her dad; Mommy is beautiful too! Such a lovely family LO ️🙌🏾😂💞🔥😍✨💋⭐👍🏿💖😘💕💌❣️ ”

Ad

Kenya seems to be in a good place.


Post views:
0 0

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©