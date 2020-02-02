Kenya Moore gets excited while talking about her mother's recent surprising and loving gesture

Kenya Moore has decided to talk about her mother, Patricia Moore, who recently made a very kind gesture towards her little daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Recently, Mom shared a sweet Instagram post in which she showed the many gifts that Patricia sent to her grandson.

Moore wrote: “My prayer has always been to have a family. We had a late celebration for @thebrooklyndaly for her birthday and we received an unforgettable surprise. My mother sent her a gift for her. I had stopped praying about our relationship, but God sent a message through my son. This is life. And despite the challenges, God always arrives on time. "

It was a massive deal because Patricia quit Kenya when she was a few weeks old and hasn't talked to her since.

Kenya recently appeared in The real where he explained what the gifts meant to her: "That she really recognizes my daughter as God is good."

Marc Daly continued explaining: “The relationship is more or less the same. I haven't talked to her basically all my life, and that she really recognizes my daughter as God is good. Where we go from there, I don't know, but the fact that she recognized her meant everything to me. "

Kenya said it will not press its mother to reconnect, but will wait and see how things go from here.

She added: "My God, she is so beautiful and an enchanted baby! I love that laugh and you, Brookie Cookie, I just want things to happen organically."

One person said this: “God works in mysterious ways. Very happy for both of you.

Another commenter revealed: “Glory to the highest God! He deserves all the glory. Thank you Jesus, thank you Lord. I'm super happy for you and Brooklyn. "

This fan shared: “Baby steps. I am so happy and hopeful for you! The clothes are almost as beautiful as baby Brooklyn. "

This follower declared: “Very happy for everyone; Everything is in God's time, Kenya! 💕

She was so adorable then and so beautiful now. She looks like her dad; Mommy is beautiful too! Such a lovely family LO ️🙌🏾😂💞🔥😍✨💋⭐👍🏿💖😘💕💌❣️ ”

Kenya seems to be in a good place.



