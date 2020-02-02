Home Entertainment Kate Middleton looks like a fairytale princess in 2020 BAFTA

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

Kate Middleton Channeled a fairytale princess while walking the red carpet at the BAFTA 2020, also known as EE British Academy Film Awards, with her husband Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an embroidered Alexander McQueen short-sleeved dress, empire waist, white and gold from Sarah Burton, combined with shiny gold Jimmy Choo shoes and earrings and Van Cleef and Arpels Magic Alhambra necklace that sells for nearly $ 17,000, according to the What Kate wore Twitter page

Kate had already worn the dress for a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. It features a gold-embroidered hibiscus design, a tribute to the country's official flower.

Williame, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, wore a black tuxedo. He will present the Scholarship Award at the annual ceremony, which he and his wife have attended several times.

Celebrities seen on the red carpet this year include game of Thrones& # 39; Emilia Clarke, Zoë Kravitz, Gillian anderson, Rebel Wilson, Saoirse Ronan Y Lily-Rose Depp.

See photos of celebrities at the BAFTA 2020:

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202105306-634-kate-middleton-prince-william.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069225″ alt=”Prince William, Kate Middleton, BAFTA Awards”/>

Anthony Harvey / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The royal couple has arrived!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202111156-634-kate-william.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069231″ alt=”Prince William, Kate Middleton, BAFTA Awards”/>

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge looks like a princess from a fairy tale.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095349-634-emilia-clarke.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069192″ alt=”Emilia Clarke, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

the game of Thrones The alum shines in a black dress.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095213-634-zoe-kravitz.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069189″ alt=”Zoe Kravitz, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Zoë Kravitz

The actress shines on the red carpet.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202100645-634-rebel-wilson.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069198″ alt=”Rebel Wilson, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Rebel Wilson

the Jojo Rabbit Star has a red and black appearance.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101059-634-lily-rose-depp.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069199″ alt=”Lily-Rose Depp, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Lily-Rose Depp

The model and daughter of Johnny Depp poses in a black lace down.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101817-634-bafta2.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069202″ alt=”John Boyega, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

John Boyega

the Star Wars The actor poses on the red carpet.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101855-634-andrew-scott.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069203″ alt=”Andrew Scott, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Andrew Scott

Flea bag& # 39; Hot Priest brings more heat to the BAFTA.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101929-634-zazie-beetz.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069204″ alt=”Zazie Beetz, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Zazie Beetz

the Atlanta The star shows a small leg.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101959-634-greta-gerwig.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069205″ alt=”Greta Gerwig, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig

The scriptwriter and director nominated for BAFTA Little woman He poses on the red carpet.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101134-634-vanessa-kirby.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069200″ alt=”Vanessa Kirby, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Vanessa Kirby

The actress shines in this two-tone style.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202100158-634-joaquin-phoenix.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069197″ alt=”Joaquin Phoenix, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix

BAFTA nominees jester The star poses on the red carpet.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095349-634-lady-harvey.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069191″ alt=”Lady Victoria Hervey, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Lady victoria hervey

The model and sociality show a daring aspect.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095349-634-gilian-anderson.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069190″ alt=”Gillian Anderson, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Gillian anderson

the crown Y Sex education The star is all smiles.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095750-634-naomie-harris.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069194″ alt=”Naomie Harris, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Naomie Harris

The actress shows a bright style.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095750-634-kaitlyn-dever.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069195″ alt=”Kaitlyn Dever, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Dever

The Rising Star Award nominee is pretty in pink.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101749-634-saorise-ronan.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069201″ alt=”Saoirse Ronan, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

BAFTA nominees Little woman The actress also dresses in black.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095749-634-bafta.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069193″ alt=”Jack Lowden, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Jack lowden

The Rising Star Award nominee shows an elegant appearance.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202100113-634-al-pacino.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069196″ alt=”Al Pacino, BAFTA Awards”/>

David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock

Al Pacino

the Irish The star arrives in black.

The ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday and will air on BBC One at 9 p.m. UK time, and on BBC America in the United States at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.

