Kate Middleton looks like a fairytale princess in 2020 BAFTA

Kate Middleton Channeled a fairytale princess while walking the red carpet at the BAFTA 2020, also known as EE British Academy Film Awards, with her husband Prince William.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore an embroidered Alexander McQueen short-sleeved dress, empire waist, white and gold from Sarah Burton, combined with shiny gold Jimmy Choo shoes and earrings and Van Cleef and Arpels Magic Alhambra necklace that sells for nearly $ 17,000, according to the What Kate wore Twitter page
Kate had already worn the dress for a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. It features a gold-embroidered hibiscus design, a tribute to the country's official flower.
Williame, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, wore a black tuxedo. He will present the Scholarship Award at the annual ceremony, which he and his wife have attended several times.
Celebrities seen on the red carpet this year include game of Thrones& # 39; Emilia Clarke, Zoë Kravitz, Gillian anderson, Rebel Wilson, Saoirse Ronan Y Lily-Rose Depp.
See photos of celebrities at the BAFTA 2020:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202105306-634-kate-middleton-prince-william.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069225″ alt=”Prince William, Kate Middleton, BAFTA Awards”/>
Anthony Harvey / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Kate Middleton and Prince William
The royal couple has arrived!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202111156-634-kate-william.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069231″ alt=”Prince William, Kate Middleton, BAFTA Awards”/>
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William
The Duchess of Cambridge looks like a princess from a fairy tale.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095349-634-emilia-clarke.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069192″ alt=”Emilia Clarke, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Emilia Clarke
the game of Thrones The alum shines in a black dress.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095213-634-zoe-kravitz.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069189″ alt=”Zoe Kravitz, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Zoë Kravitz
The actress shines on the red carpet.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202100645-634-rebel-wilson.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069198″ alt=”Rebel Wilson, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Rebel Wilson
the Jojo Rabbit Star has a red and black appearance.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101059-634-lily-rose-depp.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069199″ alt=”Lily-Rose Depp, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Lily-Rose Depp
The model and daughter of Johnny Depp poses in a black lace down.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101817-634-bafta2.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069202″ alt=”John Boyega, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
John Boyega
the Star Wars The actor poses on the red carpet.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101855-634-andrew-scott.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069203″ alt=”Andrew Scott, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Andrew Scott
Flea bag& # 39; Hot Priest brings more heat to the BAFTA.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101929-634-zazie-beetz.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069204″ alt=”Zazie Beetz, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Zazie Beetz
the Atlanta The star shows a small leg.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101959-634-greta-gerwig.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069205″ alt=”Greta Gerwig, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig
The scriptwriter and director nominated for BAFTA Little woman He poses on the red carpet.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101134-634-vanessa-kirby.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069200″ alt=”Vanessa Kirby, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Vanessa Kirby
The actress shines in this two-tone style.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202100158-634-joaquin-phoenix.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069197″ alt=”Joaquin Phoenix, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Joaquin Phoenix
BAFTA nominees jester The star poses on the red carpet.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095349-634-lady-harvey.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069191″ alt=”Lady Victoria Hervey, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Lady victoria hervey
The model and sociality show a daring aspect.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095349-634-gilian-anderson.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069190″ alt=”Gillian Anderson, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Gillian anderson
the crown Y Sex education The star is all smiles.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095750-634-naomie-harris.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069194″ alt=”Naomie Harris, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Naomie Harris
The actress shows a bright style.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095750-634-kaitlyn-dever.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069195″ alt=”Kaitlyn Dever, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Kaitlyn Dever
The Rising Star Award nominee is pretty in pink.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202101749-634-saorise-ronan.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069201″ alt=”Saoirse Ronan, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Saoirse Ronan
BAFTA nominees Little woman The actress also dresses in black.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202095749-634-bafta.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069193″ alt=”Jack Lowden, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Jack lowden
The Rising Star Award nominee shows an elegant appearance.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202012 / rs_634x1024-200202100113-634-al-pacino.cm.2220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069196″ alt=”Al Pacino, BAFTA Awards”/>
David Fisher / BAFTA / Shutterstock
Al Pacino
the Irish The star arrives in black.
The ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday and will air on BBC One at 9 p.m. UK time, and on BBC America in the United States at 9:10 p.m. ET.
