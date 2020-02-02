Kate Middleton looks like a fairytale princess in 2020 BAFTA

Kate Middleton Channeled a fairytale princess while walking the red carpet at the BAFTA 2020, also known as EE British Academy Film Awards, with her husband Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an embroidered Alexander McQueen short-sleeved dress, empire waist, white and gold from Sarah Burton, combined with shiny gold Jimmy Choo shoes and earrings and Van Cleef and Arpels Magic Alhambra necklace that sells for nearly $ 17,000, according to the What Kate wore Twitter page

Kate had already worn the dress for a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. It features a gold-embroidered hibiscus design, a tribute to the country's official flower.

Williame, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, wore a black tuxedo. He will present the Scholarship Award at the annual ceremony, which he and his wife have attended several times.

Celebrities seen on the red carpet this year include game of Thrones& # 39; Emilia Clarke, Zoë Kravitz, Gillian anderson, Rebel Wilson, Saoirse Ronan Y Lily-Rose Depp.