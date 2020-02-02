Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria at Armaan Jain's mehendi ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Armaan Jain, is ready to marry his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. The festivities have begun in full swing in the city. Last night, the Mehendi ceremony was held in Mumbai. All of his friends and family gathered to make the night memorable.

The triggers caught Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Tara Sutaria who is dating Armaan's brother, Adar Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Ambani, Sunita Kapoor and many other celebrities in the mehendi function. Scroll down to see who entered to start the big festivities.