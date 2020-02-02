Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria at the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards Curtain

The 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards is just around the corner and the excitement for the big night only accumulates with each passing day. Tonight, to recognize the technicians who work tirelessly for a movie, Filmfare organized a special night like no other year. The technical awards were presented today only a few days before the main awards night to be held in Assam this year. To celebrate against the backdrop of the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards, several stars looked so beautiful.

We capture Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manish Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Radhika Madan and many more super sexy and talented people at the event. Well, what can we say about these beautiful girls, from Kareena, Tara, Rakul to Rhea and Radhika, all dressed in luxurious red-carpet outfits, making everyone stop and watch as they pose gracefully. Check out the photos below.