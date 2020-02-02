Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra return after setting fire to the ramp in Hyderabad

See this post on Instagram "" A publication shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) in February 1, 2020 at 8:44 p.m. PST

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan form an interesting duo. The stars excited their fans last year when rumors about them working together began to float in the industry. However, nothing materialized. But, Kartik and Kareena have walked the ramp once before. His fans couldn't get enough of them and their unusual chemistry on the track. Last night, once again, the duo joined the Manish Malhotra show in Hyderabad and the result was fascinating. Kareena and Kartik looked impeccable in white and turned their heads. We have some photos of the event. Have a look…