Home Entertainment Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra return after setting fire to...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra return after setting fire to the ramp in Hyderabad

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra return after setting fire to the ramp in Hyderabad
%MINIFYHTML030c5b0f61043e1b55d700357804cead11% %MINIFYHTML030c5b0f61043e1b55d700357804cead12%

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan form an interesting duo. The stars excited their fans last year when rumors about them working together began to float in the industry. However, nothing materialized. But, Kartik and Kareena have walked the ramp once before. His fans couldn't get enough of them and their unusual chemistry on the track. Last night, once again, the duo joined the Manish Malhotra show in Hyderabad and the result was fascinating. Kareena and Kartik looked impeccable in white and turned their heads. We have some photos of the event. Have a look…

See this post on Instagram

""

A publication shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) in

%MINIFYHTML030c5b0f61043e1b55d700357804cead13% %MINIFYHTML030c5b0f61043e1b55d700357804cead14%

Shortly after the trio, Manish, Kareena and Kartik flew back to Mumbai and were gathered at the airport. His camaraderie was a must. Check out the photos of the airport below.




one/ 6

Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan



Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan


two/ 6

Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan



Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan


3/ 6

Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan



Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan


4 4/ 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan



Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan


5 5/ 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan



Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan


6 6/ 6

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

%MINIFYHTML030c5b0f61043e1b55d700357804cead15%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©