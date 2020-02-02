Kandi Burruss begins celebrating Black History Month

Kandi Burruss celebrates Black History Month, and made sure to share a video on her social media account, just to mark the event. Look at his message below.

‘Happy month of black history! The goal of Black History Month is to learn some history, right? Then I thought I would look for the story of how #blackhistorymonth even started. #blackhistoryfacts #blackhistorymonth 🎥: @hauseofglam ", Kandi captioned his post.

A follower said: ‘Thank you 🙏🏾 you are always an inspiration, this is a drug, but I would expect nothing less from one of the hottest girls who want you and you nothing but the best 🥰’

Someone said: "That's why we love you so much, keep doing what you're doing sister."

A follower said: "That's great. I learned something today. February 1 #blackhistory knowledge. I can't wait to see what I learn tomorrow. You must do 1 #blackhistoryfact every day this month."

A fan posted this: & # 39; Girl, you know you're going to find something in the blink of an eye … hahaha, "I realized … I was just realizing … I realized,quot;, discover me so that I can also imagine hahaha 🤣 estoy I'm just playing, keep up the good work. 👑 @kandi ’

A follower who was not aware of this said: ‘Thank you for the information. I did not know, I did not know it. Happy Black History Month! "And one commenter published this:" Know your heritage, use your heritage, represent your heritage. #repyourheritage ".

Recently, Kandi excited his fans when he shared a video on his YouTube channel detailing his cosmetic procedure.

‘Now that I have @kandikoatedcosmetics I can hide these dark circles forever! But I stopped to see @jingjingharris in @prettyfacesatl to talk about dark circles, Botox and skin treatments. Check it now on my YouTube #KandiOnline, "said Kandi.

People were really grateful to Kandi and thanked him for opening up and being so transparent with them.



