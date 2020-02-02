Justin Thomas makes little bird in Kobe Bryant high school shirt | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLdde2ed0ef0c433d41e65ba9ebdb0417f11% %MINIFYHTMLdde2ed0ef0c433d41e65ba9ebdb0417f12%









%MINIFYHTMLdde2ed0ef0c433d41e65ba9ebdb0417f13% %MINIFYHTMLdde2ed0ef0c433d41e65ba9ebdb0417f14%







0:56



Justin Thomas birdie while wearing Kobe Bryant's shirt during the final round of the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Justin Thomas birdie while wearing Kobe Bryant's shirt during the final round of the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Justin Thomas continued to pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant while signing his week in style at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

%MINIFYHTMLdde2ed0ef0c433d41e65ba9ebdb0417f15% %MINIFYHTMLdde2ed0ef0c433d41e65ba9ebdb0417f16% Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Thomas published a round of the 65th to jump to a third-party participation in TPC Scottsdale, three strokes behind the eventual winner Webb Simpson, with one of the highlights in par 3 16.

The PGA Tour had honored Bryant by using the two most recognized numbers of his Los Angeles Lakers jerseys as the pin position, with the hole cut 24 yards from the leading edge and eight yards from the left edge of the green.

Thomas finished the week on the 14th under Bubba Watson and Nate Lashley

The flag also featured jersey numbers with a purple 24 on one side and eight on the other, while Thomas once again played in the hole with a replica of Bryant's 33rd jersey from his early career at Lower Merion High School.

After matching on each of his three previous visits on the 16th during the week, Thomas saved the best for last and received one of the strongest applause of the week when he shot his 10-foot kick and rolled into the birdie -two.

PGA Tour Golf Live

Click on the video above to see Thomas's little bird for Bryant!