Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley officially accused of the murder of Alexis Crawford

# Roommates, residents of Atlanta last October, as well as those from across the country, were shocked to learn about the tragic death of Alexis Crawford, a former student at Clark Atlanta University, who was allegedly brutally murdered by his roommate. Fourth Jordyn Jones and Jordyn's boyfriend, Barron Brantley. Well, now, both Jordyn and Barron have been officially charged for the murder of Alexis.

Reports by @AJC, Jordyn Jones, 22, and Barron Brantley, 21, were indicted on January 31.S t on two counts of serious murder, as well as one on murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and hiding the death of another. In addition, Barron was also charged with a sodomy charge aggravated by Alexis’s alleged sexual assault just five days before she was killed, according to a spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Jordyn and Barron are accused of killing Alexis, 21, and putting his body in a plastic container at a local park in DeKalb County. After a week-long search, police found Alexis's body on November 8, after she was initially reported missing on Halloween. Atlanta police detective Mike Young previously testified that Barron told police he drowned Alexis after his fight with his girlfriend Jordyn on Halloween morning.

Alexis and Jordyn were best friends while studying at Clark Atlanta, and Jordyn went home with Alexis during the previous vacation. October 26ththBarron was in the women's department and told police that the three consumed alcohol, the next day Alexis filed a police complaint alleging that Barron had sexually assaulted her.

After the claims of sexual assault, Alexis and Jordyn no longer talked to each other. However, on October 30.thAlexis reportedly asked Jordyn to take her to buy alcohol. Once they returned to their apartment, they entered a physical altercation, and that was when Barron got involved.

"As a result of the physical altercation, Barron Brantley drowned the victim until he died," said a report from the Atlanta Police Department. "Then, Jones and Brantley placed Alexis Crawford in a plastic container and transported his body to the Exchange Park in Decatur … where they placed his body in the forest."

Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley continue in jail without bail.

Roommates, what do you think about this?