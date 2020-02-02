Joe Denly wants to forge his own ODI style of England in the middle order | Cricket News

Watch the first ODI between South Africa and England in Cape Town on Tuesday, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30 a.m.





Joe Denly got a windy 85 in England's last ODI warm-up match in South Africa

%MINIFYHTMLd037771481e9d2ede8d68480b133af1411% %MINIFYHTMLd037771481e9d2ede8d68480b133af1412%

Joe Denly says he will not simply seek to emulate Ben Stokes or Jos Buttler if he is selected for the first one-day international match against South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Kent hitter scored 85 of 63 balls in England's last warm-up against a South African Invitational XI in Paarl and is likely to appear in the middle order for the inaugural game of the three-game series in Newlands.

It seems that Denly will benefit from the decision to rest Stokes and Buttler for the ODI series.

International one-day live cricket Live

But he insisted on forging his own style instead of trying to copy the duo that has played a key role in England's resurgence as a white ball team, which culminated in the victory over New Zealand to win the ODI World Cup last year. . .

"It's great to be involved in such a strong team. Obviously, there are some players that aren't here, but it's a great opportunity, if you have the chance, to go and make it count and raise your hand," said Denly.

"I am used to opening batting in the county cricket and obviously hitting in the middle is a new experience.

"In no way will I go out and try to hit like Ben Stokes or Jos Buttler, they are amazing players. It's just a case of finding a method that works for me and trying to be very clear what that is."

While Denly's immediate focus is on the limited formats, after being included in the England team for the three Twenty20s that follow the ODI series, their place in the Test lineup is not guaranteed.

He fought in the victory of the 3-1 test series over South Africa, contributing 210 runs to 30, which is identical to his career average after 14 tests.

Bairstow: England has the goal behind it Jonny Bairstow says that the England world champions have a goal behind their back, but that the team has a lot of room for improvement.

Denly has yet to score a century in international cricket and acknowledges that some races in the shortest format of the game could help him retain his test spot for the series of two events in Sri Lanka next month.

"I guess if I score races here and find a good way, then, of course, I think that might help. But I don't know, that's out of my hands."

"I think that mentally I am quite good with the place where I am in the test cricket. I certainly feel comfortable at the test level, for me it is only a matter of time."

"I hope that if I have more opportunities, those great scores will come."

Watch the first ODI between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live from 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Sky Sports Cricket.