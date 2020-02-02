Joe Biden offers an olive branch to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and supporters of the Bernie Sanders wing in the Democratic Party: he wants to focus on beating Donald Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden is spreading an olive branch to progressives, such as New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who currently backs Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary for president, is asking them to focus on the task ahead, beating President Donald Trump in November.

For Biden, he can join the party if he becomes the candidate despite the current tension between centrists and progressives.

Sanders, a self-proclaimed socialist, is the leader of a movement that hates figures like Biden and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Things reached new heights this week when Michigan's representative, Rashida Tlaib, a Sanders supporter, booed Clinton at an event in Iowa. Tlaib then issued a semi-apology for what happened.

In an interview with Paige Godden of Iowa starting line, Biden refused to get in the middle of the fight and shared: "I don't know. I don't know enough to give an intelligent answer about it."

He added: "They keep telling me that many of Bernie's supporters won't appear, and I hear all that, but I don't, I don't think the vast majority of people (buy) what some suggest; that somehow Barack was a failure and we leave the traditional Democratic Party that focuses on significantly liberal initiatives, focuses on ethics and focuses on the middle class. I don't know; I just don't think that's the basis of the party. "

Biden decided to make clear who the real objective is by explaining: "So, maybe I am a little tired thinking that I have been through divisions in the game that have been real." But I think they have always been united by the fact that they have had a goal that has united them. That goal is Trump. "

And when it comes to AOC, Biden is preaching the unit and added: "I think it's very difficult for any Democrat who cares about the problems, be it Bernie's problems, the degree to which he wants to take them, or AOC, that I've defended every time she has been attacked. Apparently she doesn't like me very much. But she has the right to say what she wants. "

The national favorite still for the nomination concluded with: "Anyway, maybe I should be more worried about that, but I'm not at the end of the day." The party stays together, and then you build it. You incorporate them into the party. You give them positions.

Sanders is expected to win the Iowa assemblies this week. Biden is betting much of his campaign in Nevada and South Carolina that vote respectively on February 22 and 29.



