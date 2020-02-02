Jodie Turner-Smith confirms that she is waiting for a girl with Joshua Jackson

BBC One

The actress of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; He lets her pass the gender of her unborn baby while joking with Jim Carrey during a meeting with Graham Norton in a British talk show.

Jodie Turner-Smith she seemed to let out that she is having a girl with her husband Joshua Jackson.

The "Queen & Slim"Star revealed that she was pregnant last year 2019 and, during an appearance in Britain"the Graham Norton to show"On Friday, January 31, 2020, he accidentally let out the genre of his new arrival.

Jodie appeared on the chat show with her co-star Daniel Kaluuya, Margot RobbieY Jim Carrey, who joked with the actress about her pregnancy, "I'm so glad to be here while you're crowning."

"I think she's bored," Jodie replied, suggesting she was waiting for a girl.

Graham replied: "Oh, have you fallen asleep?" and Jim added: "Don't kick?" as Jodie confirmed: "There have been no kicks."

Ex "Dawson's torrent"The 41-year-old Joshua star first related to the 33-year-old star in 2018. The couple married last December.