Jodie Turner-Smith, Charlize Theron, Zoe Kravitz dazzling on the red carpet at the BAFTA 2020

%MINIFYHTML451d1d5aad78f3df1218221ee0eae64911% %MINIFYHTML451d1d5aad78f3df1218221ee0eae64912%

WENN / Avalon / Mario Mitsis

Joshua Jackson's pregnant wife captivates the crowd with her bright appearance, the actress of & # 39; Bombshell & # 39; She looks fabulous in a purple dress, the new Catwoman portrayer is dripping in gold.

Up News Info –

The red carpet of the 73rd annual BAFTA Film Awards was full of big stars. Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith He brightened the day with his yellow Gucci sequin dress. She was joined by her husband Joshua Jackson who dressed in his tailored tuxedo complete with a bow tie and combined his wife with Gucci loafers.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML451d1d5aad78f3df1218221ee0eae64913% %MINIFYHTML451d1d5aad78f3df1218221ee0eae64914%

Charlize Theron She looked gorgeous in a purple Dior dress. The actress nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role in the real story movie "Bomb"He finished his look with a thin black belt and a silver necklace from the new T1 collection of Tiffany & Co.

%MINIFYHTML451d1d5aad78f3df1218221ee0eae64915% %MINIFYHTML451d1d5aad78f3df1218221ee0eae64916%

<br />

Zoe Kravitz It shone with an elegant golden dress from Saint Laurent. His pixie hair was combed back and the new Catwoman The artist completed her look with black heels with straps, red earrings, matching rings, vibrant lips and nail polish.

<br />

Accompanied by Prince William who looked elegant in his designer suit, Kate Middleton He arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London with an Alexander McQueen suit.

It was the same dress that the Duchess of Cambridge put on a state dinner in Malaysia in 2012. She put on her hair, British royalty updated her look with the Anya Hindmarch bag, Jimmy Choo heels and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels . .

<br />

Other Hollywood beauties that drew attention to the star-filled event included Emilia Clarke with a black couture dress from Schiaparelli, Scarlett Johansson in a pink suit with Versace feathers, Margot Robbie in a black lace dress with ruffles by Chanel, Naomie Harris in a silver Michael Kors dress, Daisy ridley in an emerald green dress by Oscar de la Renta, Renee Zellweger who looked sweet in a pink Prada, and Saoirse Ronan in a black Gucci dress.

<br />

The awards ceremony is organized by Graham Norton. Scarlett Johansson Y Margot Robbie He received two nominations. ScarJo is on the list of Best Leading Actress for "Marriage history"and best supporting actress for"Jojo Rabbit"Meanwhile, Robbie gets double recognition in the Best Supporting Actress category for"Bomb"Y"Once Upon a time".

Nominations generated criticism this year for lack of diversity. "12 years of slavery"director Steve McQueen He warned the organizers: "Unless the Baftas want to be like the Grammys, which is of no interest to anyone and has no credibility at all, then they should continue on this path. If not, then they have to change. Done."