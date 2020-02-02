Jim Carrey under attack for implicating Margot Robbie owes success to his good looks

%MINIFYHTML194fd113f087cfc0f4e370631481543811% %MINIFYHTML194fd113f087cfc0f4e370631481543812%

The star of & # 39; Dumb and Dumber & # 39; makes the comment, which viewers consider & # 39; creepy & # 39; and & # 39; embarrassing & # 39 ;, when it stops at & # 39; The Graham Norton Show & # 39; to promote & # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39 ;.

Jim Carrey has been criticized online after joking twice Oscar nominee Margot Robbie He owes his professional success to his good looks.

The two stars were among the guests at Britain's "The Graham Norton Show" on Friday, January 31, when Carrey made a joke about the Australian actress's rise to fame.

"I wanted to talk to you because you're amazing and I'm very excited for you," he began.

"It's amazing that you have come as far as you can with your obvious physical disadvantages," he added sarcastically, before resorting to the host. Graham Norton and commenting: "That's pure talent there."

Although Carrey's comments were made a joke and caused laughter among the audience of the studio, the spectators at home were less than impressed and pointed to Robbie's tense smile as an indication that she was not happy with the suggestion either.

"Jim Carrey just told Margot Robbie that he is where he is because of his appearance? I can't stand the tbh man (to be honest)," said a Twitter user.

"Shameful moment! I shrugged but Margot handled the idiot with grace and balance!" he published another, while a third said: "Don't spooky (Jim) Carrey again! Poor Margot Robbie! Jealous Jim! Margot is an intelligent, talented woman and her beauty has nothing to do with her success. ! "

The comedian's comments were made while promoting the next movie "Sonic the Hedgehog", while Robbie appeared on the talk show to talk about his movie"Bomb", which tells the story of Fox News employees in real life who exposed the sexual harassment of CEO Roger Ailes.

His performance has earned him a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2020 Academy Awards, just two years after he also received a nod to the Best Actress for "Me tonya", in which he portrayed the figure skater Tonya Harding.

Meanwhile, Robbie also appeared in Quentin Tarantinomovie of "Once upon a time in Hollywood", which is shortlisted for 10 Oscars, including Best Film, at the ceremony next week on February 9.