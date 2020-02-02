Jennifer Lopez gives Shakira a talk before the 2020 Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez shared some touching words for Shakirawho will head the 2020 Super Bowl Half time show with her.

Hours before the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Sunday, J.Lo posted a picture of her and the Colombian pop star hugging on her Instagram page.

"I'm so excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!" Lopez wrote. "Let's show the world what two Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV."

Talk about an animated talk!

This will mark the first collaboration between the two singers, who have been rehearsing for the great show for the past few months. Lopez has said that she and Shakira will perform individual sets and also share the stage simultaneously, and that they will sing in English and Spanish.

"It's in Miami and we are both Latino artists," J.Lo said in CBS this morning in December. "We bring that flavor."