Jennifer Lopez and Shakira honored Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl Show

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Jennifer LopezY Shakira He appeared and appeared Sunday night.
The dynamic duo commanded the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, as soon as they stepped on the stage to perform during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. And as expected, both artists closed it while they both played their iconic hits.
During tonight's epic performance, the two superstars took a moment to honor the deceased Kobe Bryant, who died exactly a week ago. The NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died due to a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
In the middle of J.Lo's set, she and her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, He performed "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot;.
While the moment certainly surprised the crowd and everyone else sitting at home, eagle-eyed fans noticed that a large cross lit up in the countryside. The purple and gold colors also lit up, which was a tribute to Kobe's long-standing basketball team, Los Angeles Lakers.
Before the start, the NFL also paid tribute to the deceased star. The large screen of the stadium showed a picture of Kobe and her teenage daughter with a message listing the people who died last Sunday. In addition, there was a moment of silence for the victims of the crash and the players stood on the 24-yard lines.
On Thursday, both Shakira and J.Lo promised to pay special tribute to the Lakers star.
"I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday," said the Colombian singer during a press conference. "We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country."
Lopez intervened, remembering the moment she and Alex Rodriguez I learned about heartbreaking news.
"Alex came to me with tears in his eyes and said: & # 39; You will not believe what happened & # 39;. I was devastated. I knew Kobe really well," he explained. "I knew Kobe and Vanessa more in passing. I had come to my last show in Las Vegas, both of us, as a night date and we had a beautiful night that night."
"I think about how horrible it must be for her right now," he continued. "I have been praying for God to guide her at every moment because she has three more babies to take care of and I only wish that the nightmare has ended but that it will not happen. That is life and we have to continue. But at the same time, we affects and will affect us forever. "
At this time, the helicopter accident is still under investigation.