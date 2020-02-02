Jennifer Lopez and Shakira honored Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl Show

Jennifer LopezY Shakira He appeared and appeared Sunday night.

The dynamic duo commanded the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, as soon as they stepped on the stage to perform during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. And as expected, both artists closed it while they both played their iconic hits.

During tonight's epic performance, the two superstars took a moment to honor the deceased Kobe Bryant, who died exactly a week ago. The NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died due to a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

In the middle of J.Lo's set, she and her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, He performed "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot;.

While the moment certainly surprised the crowd and everyone else sitting at home, eagle-eyed fans noticed that a large cross lit up in the countryside. The purple and gold colors also lit up, which was a tribute to Kobe's long-standing basketball team, Los Angeles Lakers.