Jennifer Lopez and Shakira close the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show

Miami just got hotter!

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He closed the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with his epic performances.

%MINIFYHTML002f08b70ed2f143bb62eece55c1b53511% %MINIFYHTML002f08b70ed2f143bb62eece55c1b53512%

The dynamic duo, which made history as the first two Latinas to lead a part-time performance at the important NFL event, gave spectators and audience members a show to remember.

While the confrontation between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs was entertaining, the moment J.Lo and Shakira took the stage, the game was over.

I'm sorry, I'm not sorry!

Starting with an explosion, the Colombian singer took the stage with a striking red dress that deserved her own trophy. To begin, he began to sing "She Wolf,quot;, and then, a new version of "Empire,quot;.

She turned it off even more by pronouncing her iconic success, "Whenever it is." And it's safe to say that the stadium went crazy after she took off Bad bunny, who put on a completely silver outfit, took the stage with her to sing "I like,quot; and "Blackmail."

Shakira closed his set with "Hips don't lie."