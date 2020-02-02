Jennifer Lopez and Shakira close the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show

Miami just got hotter!
Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He closed the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with his epic performances.
The dynamic duo, which made history as the first two Latinas to lead a part-time performance at the important NFL event, gave spectators and audience members a show to remember.
While the confrontation between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs was entertaining, the moment J.Lo and Shakira took the stage, the game was over.
Starting with an explosion, the Colombian singer took the stage with a striking red dress that deserved her own trophy. To begin, he began to sing "She Wolf,quot;, and then, a new version of "Empire,quot;.
She turned it off even more by pronouncing her iconic success, "Whenever it is." And it's safe to say that the stadium went crazy after she took off Bad bunny, who put on a completely silver outfit, took the stage with her to sing "I like,quot; and "Blackmail."
Shakira closed his set with "Hips don't lie."
Of course, J.Lo took the stage with a bang, when he started singing "Jenny From the Block." He also closed it with a presentation of "Get Right,quot;, "Waiting for Tonight,quot; and "Love Don & # 39; t Cost a Thing,quot; and "Booty,quot;.
For his first lewk, he put on a leather suit with beads that featured intricate cuts and a deep neckline. However, he got into another dazzling and glamorous ensemble for the second half of the show. It was a mirror-shaped piece of fashion that certainly made people talk.
Like Shakira, the crowd also went crazy when J Balvin Take the stage with the 50-year-old icon. Together, they sang "Mi Gente,quot; and "Qué Calor,quot;.
However, the most endearing moment was when J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage. Emme He took the stage in a completely white outfit and sang the lyrics of "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot; with his mom.
The importance of this part-time performance was not lost on Shakira or J.Lo.
Hours before going on stage, the Hustlers The actress took Instagram to share a sweet message.
"I am very excited to share the stage with you tonight @ Shakira," said the caption, along with a picture of the two embracing each other. "Let's show the world what two Latin girls can do."
Also, last year the two superstars played their long-awaited performance and why it meant so much to them.
"I always wanted to act in the Super Bowl," Shakira said. Zane Lowe in Apple Music & # 39; s Beats 1 last October. "It's like the holy grail of the entertainment industry. It's a sporting event, but it has great relevance for us artists, and I think it will be fantastic."
He added: "This will be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry."
In addition, the Hustlers The actress shared the same feelings.
"Since i saw Diana Ross flying skyward at the halftime show, I dreamed of acting in the Super Bowl, "he said in a statement last November." And now it becomes even more special not only because it is the 100th anniversary of the NFL, but also because I am acting with a Latin partner. I can't wait to show what girls can do on the biggest stage in the world. "
And he showed them that they both did it!
Overall, the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show was unforgettable.
