Jennifer Lopez and Shakira bring Latin heat during the sexy part-time performance

Shakira starts acting with a mix of her hits that include & # 39; She Wolf & # 39 ;, & # 39; Whenever, Wherever & # 39; and & # 39; Hips Don & # 39; t Lie & # 39; before J. Do the same.

This year's Super Bowl Halftime Show has to do with Latin. Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira They joined forces on Sunday, February 2 to offer a mix of high-energy successes from their decades-long races at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Shakira started the set and released one of his classics. "She Wolf", before launching parts of "Empire", "Whewhere Wherever" and "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie" among other bangers. He even surprised viewers by delivering Cardi B"Like" while taking out Bad bunny on stage. And naturally, your ensemble would not be complete without a bit of belly dancing and crowdsurfing.

J. He did the same, dancing at the bar before giving away both the audience and the audience at home with a mix of some of his best hits that included "Jenny from the Block", "Get Right" and "On the Floor ". further J Balvin, her daughter Emme joined her on stage while leading as a vocalist in a children's choir performing a slow "Let & # 39; s Get Loud".

The two Latin superstars finished their almost 15-minute performance acting together, with Shakira delivering a portion of her other hit "Waka Waka."

Shakira and J. Lo & # 39; s received high praise from the people. Lady Gaga He turned to Twitter to call the set "amazing," and added, "What a fun part-time show I danced and smiled all the time. What powerful sexy women !!!! Pink wrote: "Yes!

in the meantime Kim Kardashian He said: "They really closed it! Congratulations on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show." As for J. Lo's fiance Alex Rodriguez, the filmed he himself jumping enthusiastically in the field while singing "On the Floor". Cardi B also updated her Instagram stories with a video of her playing "Get Right".