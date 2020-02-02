Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will marry in the summer sources claim

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are preparing to get married this summer, a source recently revealed to Us Magazine. The source explained the aforementioned fact today, and noted that the 44-year-old baseball player and the 50-year-old pop star would marry after meeting for the first time in March 2017.

Two months later, J-Lo and A-Rod appeared together on the red carpet at Met Gala. While at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2018, J-Lo talked about the former New York Yankees baseball player while accepting her Video Vanguard Award.

Before the crowd, the 50-year-old woman, who was 48 at the time, referred to Alex as her "soul mate." J-He continued by saying several sweet things about the legendary baseball player, referring to him as his "specular image,quot;, and stating that his life is much more "sweet,quot; with him in it.

In March 2019, Rodríguez asked López for his hand in marriage while on vacation. On his Instagram account, Alex revealed that J-Lo said yes. The image featured a square-cut diamond ring.

The couple has said nothing but good things about each other in the media, including a video IG New Year's Eve 2019 in which Rodriguez explained that he felt "incredibly blessed,quot; to find the love of his life in such an incredible person .

Earlier, a source who spoke with Us Magazine in July 2019 explained that Jennifer and Alex have a very strong bond; They feel safe in their romance. J-Lo fans know that he has been married three times in his life, including Marc Anthony for 10 years from 2004 to 2014, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Ojani Noa, for a year from 1997 to 1998.

Marc and J-Lo have two children together, including Max and Emme. For two years, she was also engaged to Ben Affleck. Rodriguez, on the other hand, was married to Cynthia Scurtis. They were together as a married couple for six years from 2002 to 2008.

They had Natasha and Ella.



