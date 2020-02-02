Jay-Z blames Kanye West and Rihanna sue for him rejecting Super Bowl halftime show offer

https://www.beyonce.com/WENN/Avalon

The rapper from & # 39; 99 Problems & # 39; reveals that he was close to signing in the coveted concert when NFL bosses pressed him to bring his collaborators to & # 39; Run This Town & # 39 ;.

Jay Z He rejected an invitation to head a part-time show of the previous Super Bowl after the NFL bosses wanted him to guarantee guest appearances by Kanye west Y Rihanna.

The rap mogul reveals that he had been close to signing to occupy the center stage of the great American football game at the beginning of his career, but withdrew from negotiations after officials reportedly pressured him to bring to his "Run This Town" collaborators.

"Of course I would have accepted the concert," Jay-Z told the New York Times. "But I said: & # 39; No, you understand me & # 39 ;."

"This is not how it is done, telling someone that they are going to do the halftime show depending on who they bring. I said forget it. It was a fundamental thing."

The legend of "99 problems" does not list the year it was approached, but "Run This Town" was launched in 2009.

His wife superstar Beyonce Knowles later headed the 2013 entertainment and rejoined Coldplay Y Bruno Mars on stage at the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show in 2016.

Since then, Jay-Z began working with National Football League (NFL) executives to serve as his live music entertainment strategist, which involves co-production of the part-time show for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, on sunday when Shakira Y Jennifer Lopez He will be co-holder of the event.

The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.