Jawaani Jaaneman accelerates at the box office on day 2

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu Starrer, Jaawani Jaaneman, arrived in theaters this week. Nitin Kakkar's director also marks the debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya Furniturewala. The comedy drama is the story of a carefree casanova, who one day meets her 21-year-old daughter out of wedlock. She makes him accept reality. The film received a brilliant response from both the audience and critics.

Speaking of the box office collections, the protagonist of Saif Ali Khan opened to Rs. Rs 3.24 million on the day of its launch. Earn Rs. Rs 4.55 million on Saturday, the numbers saw an upward trend on day 2. The total of the film is now a total of Rs.79 million at the box office. Keep watching this space for more updates.

