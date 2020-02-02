Jason Momoa is surprised with the skinny and bald transformation in the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl ad

%MINIFYHTMLe2322e4b5f4247672841ee5cb670d45611% %MINIFYHTMLe2322e4b5f4247672841ee5cb670d45612%

Many Twitter users find the commercial of the mortgage loan company, which shows the piece & # 39; Aquaman & # 39; taking off her abs and wig when she got home, & # 39; disturbing & # 39 ;.

Jason Momoa It doesn't look like anything you've seen before in the Rocket Mortgage Quicken Loans commercial that premiered during Super Bowl LIV. The actor showed a shocking transformation while remaining bald and thin in the announcement that was broadcast on Sunday, February 2.

In an attempt to highlight a man who feels comfortable and relaxed while at home, the ad introduces the "Aquaman"The star takes off from her muscles as if they were fake while walking around her house and taking off her wig while sitting on a sofa." What does home mean to me? "he says in the video." It is my sanctuary. It is the only place where I can lower my guard. It's where I can just relax and be totally comfortable with my own skin. "

Towards the end of the announcement, the 40-year-old actor is seen fighting to lift a weightless bar while his wife Lisa Bonet He encourages it. Then, hastily delivers the bar to the actress, who easily lifts it.

Jason previously hinted at his shocking transformation in a teaser for the announcement "You've seen him as a superhero. A warrior. And an outlaw. But you've never seen Jason Mamoa like that," he said in the short clip.

After the launch of the full commercial, many people have expressed surprise at Jason's appearance in the announcement. "This is NOT what I expected from the Rocket Mortgage commercial with Jason Momoa," said one.

Another wrote on Twitter: "This Jason Momoa Rocket Mortgage commercial is really disturbing, please don't show it again." A third user shared the same opinion, "When he snatched his own wig, he was sick !!"

Some others, however, think the announcement is funny. "Why did they do this, just bad hahaha," one tweeted despite his contradictory feelings about the announcement. Another wrote: "HILARIO. When he started to take off from his arms I was like what!"

"By far … the BEST ad so far. We all laughed. Totally unexpected, witty and I loved seeing your husband / wife at play," another user reacted to the announcement, while another person called him "Fave Commerical." far!"