Jack Kennedy suffers a broken leg | Racing news

Apple Jade and Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy suffered a broken leg in a fall in Leopardstown on Sunday, in a race that occurred only half an hour after winning the Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power at Delta Work.

He fell from the Dallas Des Pictons trained by Gordon Elliott on the fourth fence in the two-mile five-man handicap chase that followed the main race of the day.

Kennedy was attended by doctors from the racecourse and did not skip the fence in the final circuit.

He was taken to the San Vicente Hospital for an x-ray and an additional evaluation on his right leg, with the unfortunate news confirmed later.

An update by lead doctor Dr. Jennifer Pugh on the official IHRB Twitter feed on Sunday night said: "Unfortunately, Jack's injury from @ LeopardstownRC today has been confirmed as a fracture of his right femur. He is expected to undergo surgery tomorrow. "

Kennedy only returned to action recently after a problem with a clavicle that broke in October, which originally kept him out for more than six weeks.