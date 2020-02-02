J.J. Watt Parodias Frozen II & Bachelor in SNL

It is likely that Disney has never seen this coming …

Saturday night live presented a musical parody of Frozen II star cast member Kate McKinnon like an Elsa out of the closet, Cecily Strong like his sister Anna and J.J. Watt as Kristoff The Houston Texans star hosted the show for the first time.

%MINIFYHTMLa9440d3e2738fd89a81202f19c52b5ac11% %MINIFYHTMLa9440d3e2738fd89a81202f19c52b5ac12%

"We all know it / we all know it / we all know it since you were a teenager / When you dressed like Brienne of Tarth / In three separate Halloweens / I don't care what DIsney says / The storm of Twitter continues," Strong sings

"The lack of any romantic interest doesn't bother me anyway," Elsa says impatiently.

Watt's Kristoff later releases a new, original and rather naughty song about himself, titled "Big and Woke,quot; and cast member Mikey Day plays Olaf, the snowman, who wears a carrot in a very inappropriate place and asks for hugs.

"I think I'm growing before your own eyes, Anna!" Olaf says.