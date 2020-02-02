J.J. Watt Parodias Frozen II & Bachelor in SNL

It is likely that Disney has never seen this coming …
Saturday night live presented a musical parody of Frozen II star cast member Kate McKinnon like an Elsa out of the closet, Cecily Strong like his sister Anna and J.J. Watt as Kristoff The Houston Texans star hosted the show for the first time.
"We all know it / we all know it / we all know it since you were a teenager / When you dressed like Brienne of Tarth / In three separate Halloweens / I don't care what DIsney says / The storm of Twitter continues," Strong sings
"The lack of any romantic interest doesn't bother me anyway," Elsa says impatiently.
Watt's Kristoff later releases a new, original and rather naughty song about himself, titled "Big and Woke,quot; and cast member Mikey Day plays Olaf, the snowman, who wears a carrot in a very inappropriate place and asks for hugs.
"I think I'm growing before your own eyes, Anna!" Olaf says.
Also in SNLWatts parodied Single star and pilot Peter Weber. Strong, McKinnon, Heidi Gardner, Aidy Bryant, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim Y Chloe Fineman He played contestants trying to enchant him.
"I know the girls told you a rumor about me and it's true: I have brown hair," says Bryant's character. "But you should also know that my mouth is a vacuum hose."
Look at the sketch below:
The episode also featured the return of the cast member Pete Davidson, who appeared in the Cold Open. It was absent from the previous program, presented by Adam Driver.
At the end of the episode, while standing with the cast members for the shipment, Watt paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died last Sunday at 41 in a helicopter accident, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people. Watt wore a Los Angeles Lakers shirt with the name of the NBA icon and his number: 24.
Luke combs He was the musical guest. He performed his songs "Lovin & # 39; on You,quot; and "Beer Never Broke My Heart,quot;.
