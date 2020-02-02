J Balvin and Bad Bunny will join the Super Bowl halftime show

Instagram

Balvin is rumored to take the stage with Jennifer Lopez, while Bunny is expected to collaborate with Shakira in the annual NFL sports championship on February 2.

J Balvin Y Bad bunny supposedly will join Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The couple reportedly will join the show at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for part-time entertainment during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Billboard reports, Bad Bunny will sing "I like it like that" and "Blackmail" with Shakira, the gossip column of the New York Post, page six, said while Balvin will interpret fragments of "Que Calor" and "Mi Gente" with Lopez .

Little is known about the production, although both Lopez and Shakira promised to include a tribute to the deceased. Kobe Bryant, who died with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter accident last Sunday.

"We will all remember Kobe on Sunday and celebrate life and diversity in this country. I am sure he would be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day," said the singer of "She Wolf." .