Israel slows the West Bank annexation plan

JERUSALEM – Shortly after last week's implementation of the controversial US Middle East plan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government made a triumphant promise that the cabinet would vote this weekend to extend Israeli sovereignty over substantial parts of the West Bank busy
But it seems that the Israelis misread the signals from Washington. The White House, while fully supporting Mr. Netanyahu, was not ready to support an immediate unilateral annexation.
In the days following the presentation of the plan on Tuesday in Washington, the Trump administration urged Netanyahu to delay any effective annexation of territory at least until after the Israeli elections on March 2. It was a request that an Israeli columnist compared with a birthday boy who told him to wait to open his gift.
The question before the cabinet was whether to extend Israeli sovereignty over all Jewish settlements along the occupied West Bank, as well as over a large strategic strip of territory along the Jordanian border. The plan was expected to be approved easily.
But the cabinet did not meet and the vote never took place. Now, the change is proving embarrassing for Netanyahu so close to the elections, and some of his right-wing political colleagues fear that this may cost them the votes of the camp.
Israeli government officials had to offer somewhat doubtful explanations.
No cabinet meeting or vote had been scheduled, they said, despite the fact that the officials themselves had issued a clear statement on the matter shortly after the plan was announced. The only meeting Mr. Netanyahu called with some of his ministers on Sunday was to discuss national preparation for the outbreak of coronavirus.
The Israeli authorities now say it is not clear when the cabinet will meet this week or if a vote will be taken.
"If you do not contribute dividends on the land, which means annexation, it can cause a boomerang," said Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, about Netanyahu.
He noted that the prime minister had already He promised to annex the West Bank territory before the last elections, in September, which ended unfinished, and since then he has been charged in three cases of corruption.
The new American plan drastically separated the pre-election speech of Netanyahu's recent accusation on charges of bribery and abuse of trust, and returned to the security and diplomatic spheres, where he feels much more comfortable.
But Ms. Talshir said the prime minister still needed at least a "mini annexation," for example, of an important agreement, before the elections. Otherwise, he said, some right-wing voters may prefer to stay at home or vote for more right-wing parties than the conservative Likud party of Netanyahu. Or the approach could return to Mr. Netanyahu's legal problems.
Ambiguities and contradictions arose immediately with the presentation of Trump's plan, which has a great weight towards Israel. It would allow Israel to annex about 30 percent of the West Bank, including all the parts it considers important for security or part of its biblical birthright.
In return, the plan turns the Palestinians into a conditional offer of a truncated state formed by an unarmed Gaza Strip and pieces of the West Bank linked by roads and surrounded by Israeli territory. That would put aside the old Palestinian hopes of an independent state that would incorporate the vast majority of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Most of the world regards settlements as a violation of international law.
President Trump first He presented the plan as "a basis for direct negotiations,quot; between Israel and the Palestinians. But he also said that the United States would recognize Israeli sovereignty over the parts of the West Bank that it maintains under the plan, and said that could "be achieved immediately."
In addition to the confusion, Trump said the Americans and Israelis would form a committee to develop a more detailed map, suggesting a process that could take some time,
Then came the shock absorber.
On Thursday, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who oversaw the creation of the plan, said in a Interview with GZERO Media that "the hope,quot; was that Israel would wait until after the March elections to annex territory. He said that technical work on the map could take a couple of months.
"We need an Israeli government to move forward," said Kushner.
Israel's last two elections, in April and September, ended in a close link between the political bloc of Netanyahu and that of its main rival, and failed to produce a majority government. That led to the programming of a third unprecedented vote within a year and without a clear end to the political stalemate.
The delay in extending Israeli sovereignty to the occupied territories has exposed Mr. Netanyahu to the scrutiny of some right-wing allies who already distrust his acceptance of a plan that includes a form of Palestinian state, although limited.
"Let me be clear," Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu's defense minister and leader of the Yamina right-wing party, said on Twitter last week. "What is delayed until after the election will never happen,quot; and "will remain outside for another 50 years."
"If we postpone or reduce the scope of the application of sovereignty," Bennett said, "then the opportunity of the century will become the jungle of the century."
On Sunday, Shai Alon, mayor of the Beit El settlement, said: “We all celebrate the extension of sovereignty in the media, but we have not progressed a millimeter on the ground. There will be a big disappointment here if Netanyahu does not impose sovereignty in the elections. "
There have been concerns in Israel and beyond about the repercussions of publishing the plan, which the Palestinians rejected angrily. The Israeli army strengthened its forces in the Jordan Valley, the rest of the West Bank and along the Gaza border. Jordanian Chancellor warned of "the dangerous consequences,quot; of any Israeli annexation of the Palestinian territory.
"Everything about this is confusing," said Nasser al-Kidwa, president of the Yasser Arafat Foundation and nephew of the Palestinian leader, who died in 2004. "What is the exact schedule? What will happen when? Nothing is clear.
"The breaking point for everything," he said, "will be if the Israelis proceed with any measure to annex or apply Israeli law or sovereignty to any part of the West Bank. Whatever the terminology, it is the same."
At a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Arab League in Cairo on Saturday, the Arab states backed the rejection of the Palestinians to the plan. In a speech, the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, threatened to sever all ties with Israel and the United States, including in the field of security.
However, the CIA director, Gina Haspel, was in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday to meet with Palestinian security officials.
Bennett, the Israeli defense minister, said Sunday that his country was stopping all agricultural imports from the Palestinian Authority to protest the authority's limits in recent months on the importation of calves from Israel.
The Israeli authorities also stopped cement shipments to Gaza and canceled 500 entry permits issued to Gazan sellers due to the resumption of sporadic rocket fire and the launch of incendiary balloons from the coastal Palestinian territory to southern Israel.
Mohammed Najib contributed reports from Ramallah, the West Bank.
