Israel slows the West Bank annexation plan

JERUSALEM – Shortly after last week's implementation of the controversial US Middle East plan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government made a triumphant promise that the cabinet would vote this weekend to extend Israeli sovereignty over substantial parts of the West Bank busy

But it seems that the Israelis misread the signals from Washington. The White House, while fully supporting Mr. Netanyahu, was not ready to support an immediate unilateral annexation.

In the days following the presentation of the plan on Tuesday in Washington, the Trump administration urged Netanyahu to delay any effective annexation of territory at least until after the Israeli elections on March 2. It was a request that an Israeli columnist compared with a birthday boy who told him to wait to open his gift.

The question before the cabinet was whether to extend Israeli sovereignty over all Jewish settlements along the occupied West Bank, as well as over a large strategic strip of territory along the Jordanian border. The plan was expected to be approved easily.