Is the response to coronavirus sufficient? The | China

So far, the new coronavirus has killed more than 300 people with more than 14,500 infected worldwide, mainly in China.

It has been a little over a month since the disease was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has since declared a global health emergency and countries around the world are struggling to stop the spread of the virus, but the capacity of the poorest countries with weak infrastructure to handle the outbreak It is causing concern.

How difficult is controlling the virus?

Presenter: Darren Jordon

Guests:

Nicholas Thomas – Associate Professor at the City University of Hong Kong

Sanjaya Senanayake – Professor of Infectious Diseases at the National University of Australia

Mark Parrish – Regional Medical Director for Northern Europe at International SOS

Source: Al Jazeera News